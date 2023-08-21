Data Center General Construction Market to grow by USD 10.24 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in investment in data centers to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center general construction market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 10.26 % between 2022 and 2027, the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,249.4 million during the forecast period. An increase in investment in data centers has been a key driver for the growth of the data center general construction market. The growing use of cloud services and the generation of massive amounts of data in every enterprise has increased the need for data centers. Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook have invested heavily in building their own data centers. They rely on general contractors for design and engineering services. For example, Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to open a cloud data center in Indonesia. Therefore, increasing investment in building data center facilities by companies such as Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, and Google will increase the demand for design and construction management services. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center General Construction Market

Data Center General Construction Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Focus on the construction of green data centers is a major trend in the market. Green data centers are built to minimize environmental impact as they are considered energy efficient. These centers create a sustainable ecosystem through efficient waste recycling and using low-emission building materials. In addition, these centers also require advanced technologies and strategies to build and operate a green data center.

Flipkart, for example, has announced plans to open its second green data center in Telangana, India. This center will help to strengthen its technological infrastructure. The various measures implemented in data centers to improve efficiency and performance are the use of renewable energy sources, free cooling, and waste recycling.

Major Challenges- One of the significant challenges hindering the growth is the need to meet the contractual schedule and performance requirements that the vendors in the market have guaranteed.

Other Key Data Covered in Data center general construction market report-

Detailed information on factors including driver details.

Market Segmentation by Type (base building shell construction, architecture planning, and designing), end-user (BFSI, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Precise estimation of the data center's general construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market companies.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Data Center General Construction Market - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the data center general construction market are ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, CORGAN, CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DPR Construction Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Jones Engineering Holdings Ltd., Legrand SA, M. A. Mortenson Co., Page Southerland Page Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Skanska AB, STO Building Group, The Walsh Group, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Company Offerings

DPR Construction Inc- The company offers data center general construction solutions such as FRA12 and Prineville.

The company offers data center general construction solutions such as FRA12 and Prineville. AECOM - The company offers data center general construction solutions such as design management, contract development, and quantity surveying.

The company offers data center general construction solutions such as design management, contract development, and quantity surveying. ABB Ltd. - The company offers data center general construction solutions such as power distribution, smart automation, and server room solutions.

Data Center General Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,249.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, CORGAN, CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DPR Construction Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Jones Engineering Holdings Ltd., Legrand SA, M. A. Mortenson Co., Page Southerland Page Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Skanska AB, STO Building Group, The Walsh Group, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

