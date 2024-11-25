Data Center General Construction Market to Grow by USD 19.95 Billion (2024-2028) as AI Redefines Market Landscape, Investment Boosts Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global data center general construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period. Increase in investment in data centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus on construction of green data centers. However, emergence of containerized and micro mobile data centers poses a challenge.Key market players include ABB Ltd., ACS Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios SA, AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, CORGAN, CyrusOne LLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc., DPR Construction, HDR Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Jones Engineering Holdings Ltd., Legrand SA, M. A. Mortenson Co., Page Southerland Page Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Skanska AB, STO Building Group, The Walsh Group, and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Data Center General Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACS Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios SA, AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, CORGAN, CyrusOne LLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc., DPR Construction, HDR Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Jones Engineering Holdings Ltd., Legrand SA, M. A. Mortenson Co., Page Southerland Page Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Skanska AB, STO Building Group, The Walsh Group, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market Driver

The Data Center General Construction market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for IT infrastructure in various sectors like Information Technology, Healthcare, Automation, Banking, and Telecommunications. Trends such as Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Devices, and Cloud Computing are driving the need for more data centers. Data Centers are essential for managing data flow, data storage, and data exchange. Data Center Architecture is evolving with Computing Economics, IP-Based Networking, and Hyperscale facilities becoming popular. Power distribution, cooling solutions, and IT equipment are key components of Data Center Design. Hyperscale facilities, public cloud providers, and colocation services are major consumers of data centers. Tier 3 segment, with its redundancy and high-performance computing capabilities, is a preferred choice for many businesses. Temperature, humidity levels, miscellaneous expenses, and security infrastructure costs are crucial factors in Data Center Design. Electrical and Mechanical Construction play a vital role in building data centers. Power distribution, cooling efficiency, airflow optimization, and balanced workload are essential for efficient data center operations. Colocation service providers and telecommunications service providers are key players in the market. Social networking giants and e-commerce companies are significant consumers of data centers.

Green data centers are energy-efficient structures designed to minimize environmental impact during construction and operation. These centers utilize low-emission building materials for sustainable ecosystems, including efficient waste recycling. Advanced technologies, such as catalytic converters in backup generators and alternative energy sources like photovoltaics, heat pumps, and evaporative cooling, are employed. Although the initial investment for building and certifying a green data center is substantial, the long-term cost savings are realized upon operation.

Market Challenges

The Data Center General Construction Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for IT infrastructure in sectors like Information Technology, Healthcare, Automation, and Banking. With the rise of Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Devices, and Cloud Computing, there is a need for more data centers for Data Exchange, Data Storage, and Data Flow. This growth brings challenges in Data Center Architecture, Computing Economics, and IT infrastructure design. Electrical and Mechanical Construction play crucial roles in Power distribution, Cooling solutions, and Temperature/Humidity control. Hyperscale facilities, Public cloud providers, and Multi-tenant facilities require advanced cooling efficiency, airflow optimization, and balanced workload management. Security infrastructure costs, Miscellaneous expenses, and Property costs are essential considerations for Tier 3 segment Data Centers, which offer Redundancy and High-performance computing. Media providers, Telecommunications service providers, Social networking giants, and E-commerce companies are major consumers of IT equipment and cooling equipment. Power Plants and IP-Based Networking are also integral to Data Center Design. Edge computing and AI are emerging trends, requiring specialized IT equipment and cooling solutions. Colocation service providers and Power backup systems are essential for businesses seeking to outsource their IT needs.

Containerized data centers, also known as modular data centers, offer businesses a flexible and efficient solution for their infrastructure needs. These portable data centers consist of servers, storage devices, and networking equipment, housed within standard shipping containers. The construction process for containerized data centers is significantly faster than traditional data centers, with completion possible in a few weeks. This trend is gaining popularity in the global data center market due to its cost-effective nature, allowing organizations to expand their infrastructure without the high capital expenditure typically associated with building a new data center facility.

Segment Overview

This data center general construction market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 BFSI

1.2 Government

1.3 Manufacturing

1.4 Media and entertainment

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Base building shell construction

2.2 Architecture planning and designing Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 BFSI- The digital transformation of various industries, particularly in the BFSI sector, is driving the need data center infrastructure. With an increase in digital transactions and new users, financial organizations require data centers to efficiently store and manage their data. Compliance with regulatory requirements, such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is crucial for financial institutions. Breaches of these guidelines can result in significant fines. For instance, Morgan Stanley paid a USD60 million fine in October 2020 for data breaches. To ensure data security and adherence to regulations, financial services firms are turning to data center colocation and managed hosting services. The growing importance of securely storing large volumes of financial data, by governments, is expected to fuel the demand for data center infrastructure in the BFSI segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Data Center General Construction Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for Information Technology (IT) services and the explosion of data generated by Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT Devices, and Data Exchange. Data Centers are essential infrastructure for storing, processing, and managing the vast amounts of data flowing between various IT systems and end-users. Data Center Architecture is a critical factor in computing economics, as it impacts data consumption, cooling requirements, and overall operational efficiency. Hyperscale facilities, public cloud providers, multi-tenant facilities, and colocation services are driving the market's growth, with IT equipment, cooling equipment, and miscellaneous expenses being significant cost components. Temperature and humidity levels are crucial factors in Data Center design, as they impact the performance and reliability of servers and other IT equipment. Security infrastructure costs and property costs are also significant expenses in Data Center construction. Edge computing is an emerging trend that aims to bring data processing closer to the source, reducing latency and improving overall performance. AI and IT equipment are key components of Edge computing, and cooling requirements may differ from traditional Data Centers due to their decentralized nature.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center General Construction Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for IT infrastructure in various sectors, including Information Technology, Healthcare, Automation, Banking, and Telecommunications. Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Devices, and Cloud Computing are driving the need for more Data Centers, Data Exchange, and Data Storage. Data Flow requires advanced Data Center Architecture, Computing Economics, IP-Based Networking, and Cooling Solutions to ensure optimal performance. Hyperscale facilities, Public cloud providers, and Multi-tenant facilities are leading the market, with Colocation services and Servers being essential components. Cooling equipment, Power distribution, and Temperature & Humidity levels are crucial factors in Data Center Design. Miscellaneous expenses, including Security infrastructure costs and Property costs, are also significant considerations. The Tier 3 segment, with its redundancy and high-performance computing capabilities, is a popular choice for businesses requiring large Storage capacity and balanced workload. Media providers, Power backup, Cooling efficiency, Airflow optimization, and Balanced workload are essential for Colocation service providers and Telecommunications service providers. Social networking giants and E-commerce companies are significant consumers of Data Center resources.

