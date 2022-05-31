Data Center General Construction Market to grow by USD 8.76 Bn | Driven by increase in investment in data centers to | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global data center general construction market is fragmented. The competition in the market will intensify due to significant growth opportunities, with technological innovations and partnerships among vendors and data center service providers. Some vendors in the market are partnering with colocation services providers to build data centers that are targeted at SMEs. Vendors are also focusing on providing construction services as well as managed hosting services at affordable prices to attract customers.

Technavio identifies ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the increase in investment in data centers, growth in adoption of colocation services, and the high demand for cloud-based services will offer immense growth opportunities, regulatory challenges will hamper the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global data center general construction market is segmented as below:

Type

Base Building Shell Construction



Architecture Planning and Designing

The base building shell construction segment is expected to steadily grow during the forecast period. Base building shell construction saves time, reduces errors, and delivers seamless execution by following construction procedures prepared during the planning process. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

About 38% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for IoT devices, increasing implementation of autonomous technologies across enterprises, rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI), and growing investments in autonomous vehicles are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center general construction market report covers the following areas:

Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center general construction market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center general construction market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center general construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center general construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center general construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center general construction market vendors

Data Center General Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet services and infrastructure

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 17: Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Base building shell construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Architecture planning and designing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Business segments

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 48: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 49: AECOM - Business segments

10.4 AECOM

Exhibit 50: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 51: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: AECOM - Segment focus



Exhibit 53: Arup Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Arup Group Ltd. - Product and service

10.5 Arup Group Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Arup Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: DPR Construction - Overview



Exhibit 57: DPR Construction - Product and service



Exhibit 58: DPR Construction - Key offerings

10.6 DPR Construction

Exhibit 59: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Overview

& Associates Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Product and service

& Associates Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Key news

10.7 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.

& Associates Inc. Exhibit 62: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Key offerings

& Associates Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Holder Construction Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 64: Holder Construction Group LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Holder Construction Group LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Holder Construction Group LLC

Exhibit 66: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 67: Legrand SA - Business segments

10.9 Legrand SA

Exhibit 68: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Legrand SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 70: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 71: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Schneider Electric SE - Key news

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 73: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus



Exhibit 75: Turner Construction Co. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Turner Construction Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Turner Construction Co. - Key news

10.11 Turner Construction Co.

Exhibit 78: Turner Construction Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 81: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources



Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

