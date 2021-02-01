Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center generator market report.

The global data center generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Emergence of fuel cell generators are expected to reduce the adoption of diesel generators and DRUPS systems by 2025. Over 125 hyperscale development identified in 2020, to contribute significantly towards >2 MW generator systems in the markets. Increase in power outage due to grid failure will continue to drive demand for efficient generators in the market. Over USD 8 billion will be the cumulative investments on generators in the APAC regions, with Southeast Asia and Australia being the major contributor to DRUPS market growth. Edge data centers likely to grow the market demand for generators with a capacity of <1 MW. Data center operators are involved in the selection of generators that comply with stringent regulations such as carbon tax regulations regarding control over carbon emissions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by generator capacities, systems, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 14 other vendors

Data Center Generator Market – Segmentation

Data center facilities in North America are adopting N+1 redundant configuration generators with onsite fuel storage capacity to provide over 48 hours of runtime. The adoption of devices with a power capacity of >2 MW is common. In Western Europe , data center providers are procuring multiple generators with onsite fuel storage.

are adopting N+1 redundant configuration generators with onsite fuel storage capacity to provide over 48 hours of runtime. The adoption of devices with a power capacity of >2 MW is common. In , data center providers are procuring multiple generators with onsite fuel storage. The availability of gas and bi-fuel generators is growing among service providers. Gas generators can be installed along with the electricity grid supply to reduce data centers' electricity consumption. Data centers near natural gas resources install gas systems as they are a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to diesel generators.

The Uptime Institute has classified and evaluated data center facilities into tiers – I & II, III, and IV based on infrastructural performance, efficiency, redundancy, and high availability. Tier II data centers have minimum redundancy, where it is identified among UPS and PDU systems.

Data Center Generator Market by Capacities

1­–2MW

(>2MW)

Data Center Generator Market by Systems

DRUPS Systems

Diesel/Gas/Bi-Fuel Generators

Data Center Generator Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Generator Market – Dynamics

The increased digitization of the business operational environment through adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, big data, and IoT has increased the demand for colocation and managed services. Many enterprises operating in the cloud platform are migrating to colocation data centers to operate hybrid infrastructure services. Colocation is the preferred option because it can provide significant savings for enterprises with stringent budgets in building and operating data center facilities. The major benefits of colocation and managed service providers to make data center investments are 50% pre-leased development projects, decrease in CAPEX and OPEX through the addition of energy-efficient infrastructure, procurement of renewable power for data center operations, cloud connectivity, installation of racks with high-power density, tapping edge market opportunities, providing higher bandwidth, and retention of their existing customer base.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Automation & Remote Monitoring Solutions in Generators

Snowballing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Increase in Power Outages

Data Center Generator Market – Geography

The Western European data center market witnessed significant investment growth in countries such as the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, and Switzerland. Multiple projects are being carried out by colocation, cloud, telecommunication, and internet service providers. Hyperscale data center operators are involved in the rapid expansion of their cloud platform across Western Europe. As the GDPR (Global Data Protection Regulation) came into effect in 2018, it affected the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization. This led to market growth as the number of projects for data centers in the region started increasing.

Data Center Generator Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Western European Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Iceland & Finland

&

Norway



Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central and Eastern European Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other South Eastern Countries

Key Company Vendors

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Power Systems

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Yanmar Holdings (HIMOINSA)

Other Prominent Vendors

Aggreko

Ausonia

Atlas Copco

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical

HITZINGER

Inmesol

INNIO

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

ONIS VISA

Perkins

Piller Power Systems

Pramac

