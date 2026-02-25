Data Center Humidifier Market to Reach USD 2,781.42 Million by 2035 on the Back of AI, Hyperscale, and Edge Expansion - DCMI

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Humidifier Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025 – 2035" report has been added to the offering of DC Market Insights (DCMI).

The Global Data Center Humidifier Market was valued at USD 768.25 million in 2020, grew to USD 1,340.26 million in 2025, and is anticipated to reach USD 2,781.42 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by high-density and AI-enabled data centers that require precise humidity control to protect uptime and reduce electrostatic discharge risk.

Key Attributes

Historical Period: 2020–2023

2020–2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2025–2035

2025–2035 Data Center Humidifier Market Size 2025: USD 1,340.26 Million

USD 1,340.26 Million Data Center Humidifier Market Size 2035: USD 2,781.42 Million

USD 2,781.42 Million Data Center Humidifier Market CAGR (2025–2035): 7.50%

Market Overview

Demand for data center humidifiers is rising as facilities move toward high-density racks, liquid cooling, and AI workloads that heighten vulnerability to static discharge and environmental swings. Operators deploy IoT-connected systems with advanced control logic to maintain narrow humidity bands, reduce failure risk, and support long hardware lifecycles. Ultrasonic and adiabatic technologies gain share as they deliver fine mist control, lower energy use, and reduced water waste compared with traditional steam systems.

Vendors are pivoting toward automated platforms, predictive maintenance, and integrated control layers that align with green building and ESG goals. North America leads the Global Data Center Humidifier Market due to hyperscale growth, harsh winter climates, and dense colocation clusters. Europe follows on the back of energy-efficiency mandates, while Asia-Pacific emerges rapidly as China, India, and Southeast Asia invest in digital infrastructure. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa add incremental growth through greenfield and modular builds.

Surge in Data Center Construction Across Emerging and Developed Economies

Global digitalization and cloud adoption are fueling large-scale data center construction across both mature and emerging markets. New campuses demand precise humidity control to protect sensitive IT equipment, minimize electrostatic discharge, and maintain material stability in white spaces. Governments support data center zones with tax incentives and power infrastructure, while enterprises expand colocation and private cloud footprints. Energy-efficient humidification solutions align with sustainability objectives, and modular systems support fast deployment in new builds and expansions.

Technology Integration and Smart Monitoring in Mission-Critical Environments

Facilities increasingly demand humidifiers that integrate tightly with building management systems and DCIM platforms. Smart control technologies provide real-time feedback, predictive maintenance, and precise modulation based on load and climatic conditions. IoT-based humidifiers enhance visibility, reduce manual oversight, and help operators maintain SLAs for uptime. Integration with cooling, energy, and airflow systems drives cross-functional efficiencies and cleaner thermal profiles. The Global Data Center Humidifier Market addresses these needs with intelligent, software-enabled solutions that support data-driven operations.

Shift Toward Ultrasonic and Adiabatic Systems

Operators are moving away from high-energy steam units toward ultrasonic and adiabatic solutions that reduce both energy and water use. Ultrasonic systems provide fine humidity control with low noise and minimal waste, ideal for energy-conscious facilities. Adiabatic systems can cool and humidify simultaneously, enhancing cooling efficiency and lowering chiller loads. These technologies are favored in greenfield projects and retrofits where lifecycle operating cost is a key selection metric. Vendors invest in compact, scalable models with integrated controls.

Rising Adoption of Modular and Scalable Systems

Modularity is a central design principle in new data center builds. Humidifiers follow this trend with configurable, prefabricated modules that can scale with IT load growth. Plug-and-play units reduce installation times and simplify phased build-outs. Edge, colocation, and hyperscale operators benefit from modular humidifier banks that can be expanded as rack densities increase. Ceiling-mounted, in-row, and localized units provide flexibility in constrained spaces, supporting diverse white-space layouts.

Energy and Water Consumption Constraints

Traditional humidifier designs can consume significant energy and water, conflicting with operators' goals to improve PUE and lower environmental impact. Regions facing water stress often restrict certain humidification methods, particularly high-consumption steam and evaporative systems. Retaining inefficient legacy systems increases operational costs for power and water. Upgrading requires capital investments that may strain smaller operators. Lack of standardized efficiency benchmarks complicates procurement decisions, pushing vendors to provide clearer performance metrics.

Market Opportunities

Hyperscale and Greenfield Data Center Projects

New hyperscale campuses and regional cloud regions create strong demand for high-capacity, energy-efficient humidification from the design phase. Operators prioritize solutions that maximize efficiency, support smart controls, and comply with strict ESG targets. Vendors that align products with greenfield design standards, liquid-cooling strategies, and AI-ready densities gain long-term partnerships and framework agreements.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Evaporative Humidifiers

Steam Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Adiabatic Humidifiers

By Application

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Edge and Micro Data Centers

By Capacity Range

Less than 100 Kg/H

100 to 500 Kg/H

Above 500 Kg/H

By Deployment Model

Centralized Humidifier Systems

Point of Use Humidifier Systems

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

OEM Integrators

Distributors

By Control Technology

Automatic PID Control

Automatic On-Off Control

Manual Control

North America leads the Global Data Center Humidifier Market with 36% share, driven by hyperscale expansion, colder climates, and extensive colocation footprints. The United States accounts for most demand, while Canada pushes green data center designs and efficient humidification. Mexico experiences growth in modular deployments supporting cross-border data flows.

Europe holds 29% share, led by the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. Stringent environmental regulations, energy-efficiency mandates, and demand for green building certifications drive adoption of advanced humidifiers. Data center clusters across Frankfurt, Paris, London, and the Nordics create concentrated demand. Southern Europe requires systems tuned for dry heat and seasonal variability.

Competitive Insights

Condair Group AG

Munters Group AB

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

DriSteem (Research Products Corporation)

Nortec Humidity Inc.

Carel Industries S.p.A.

Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

The Global Data Center Humidifier Market features a mix of large HVAC multinationals and specialized humidity control vendors. Players compete on energy efficiency, reliability, automation depth, and ease of integration with cooling and control platforms. Modular, low-maintenance designs and scalable deployment models are key priorities. Partnerships with OEM integrators and regional distributors expand geographic reach and service coverage. Vendors invest heavily in adiabatic and ultrasonic technologies aligned with green data center strategies. Market concentration is moderate, with strong presence in North America and Europe and rising competition in Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments

December 2025 – Trane Technologies agreed to acquire Stellar Energy Digital, a provider of liquid-to-chip data center cooling solutions, to strengthen its thermal management portfolio.

October 2025 – Johnson Controls International plc made a multi-million-dollar strategic investment in Accelsius, a pioneer in two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling for high-density

Report Coverage

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the Global Data Center Humidifier Market based on Product, Application, Capacity Range, Deployment Model, Sales Channel, Control Technology, and Region. It profiles leading market players, covering their business overview, product portfolios, investments, revenue focus areas, and key application segments. The study examines the competitive landscape, SWOT positioning, and prevailing market trends, as well as primary growth drivers and restraints.

The report also explores market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements shaping the humidification and cooling ecosystem. It assesses the impact of macroeconomic conditions, AI adoption, and infrastructure spending on demand. Lastly, it provides strategic recommendations for new entrants and established companies seeking to navigate the market, optimize portfolios, and capture emerging opportunities across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge environments.

Browse Report on DCMI - https://www.dcmarketinsights.com/report/data-center-humidifier-market

