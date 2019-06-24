Data Center Industry Leader Shawn Novak Joins Switch Executive Team

Prior to joining Switch, Novak served as First Vice President within CBRE's Data Center Solutions team. In that role, he was responsible for leading complex consulting engagements for organizations requiring mission critical data center strategies and solutions. Additionally, Novak was Principal Consultant for the Uptime Institute leading data center strategies across the globe. Utilizing the combined knowledge of 451 Research and Uptime Institute, he was able to bridge the gap between facilities and IT management, driving major decisions for large corporations on the future of their data center and IT strategies.

"Shawn Novak is a respected and widely recognized data center expert and hyperscale leader," said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy. "As Switch continues to innovate and grow its industry-leading data center infrastructure solutions, he will be key in helping our valued customers and partners define their hyperscale needs and multi-cloud requirements. Shawn's role will allow him to be one of our leading digital strategists, and most of all, a hyperscale and cloud solutions innovator."

As an expert in cloud, colocation, and hyperscale data center architecture, Novak provides valuable insights that help clients plan and execute upon their strategic digital roadmap. He develops Rough Order Magnitude (ROM) models that analyze the costs associated with moving to colocation, hosting cloud environments, building new facilities, and upgrading existing facilities.

"I'm excited to join Switch because my experience in the industry has consistently proved-out Switch's unique value proposition in the data center and hyperscale space," said Novak. "Most of all, I'm looking forward to working with Rob Roy and the Switch team, because it's clear to me that they've taken data center design to an entirely new level and continue to help our industry create a more sustainable and scalable digital future."

Novak brings his vast experience as a data center strategist, expertise in complex ecosystem design, work with mission critical facilities, and a deep understanding of the hyperscale data center industry to Switch's executive team.

