Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Hit USD 4.5 Bn by 2026, Growing at Over 20%: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Global DCIM Market by Component (Solution [Asset Management, Network Management, Cooling Management, Power Management, Security Management], Service [Installation & Integration, Managed, Consulting]), End-Use (Colocation, BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of data center infrastructure management will cross $4.5 billion by 2026. Rising data center IP traffic and increasing demand for intelligent physical infrastructure for supporting IT assets will drive the market growth over the forecast timespan.

Healthcare applications in the (DCIM) data center infrastructure management market will grow at 20% CAGR over the forecast timeline due to the increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure and the need to scale data center capacities.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2496

Some major findings of the DCIM market report are:

Ø Increase in consumer and business applications is contributing to the growing dominance of cloud services globally. The growing adoption of social networking, streaming video, and internet searches along with business applications, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), collaboration, and digital analytics applications, are increasing data generation.

Ø According to Cisco Systems, it is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 19.5 ZB by the end of 2021, up from 6.0 ZB per year in 2016.

Ø Rising data traffic and the need to manage massive data & cloud resources are encouraging companies to invest in the construction of hyperscale data centers globally.

Ø Key players operating in the data center infrastructure management market are Vertiv Co., CommScope, Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co., KG, STULZ GmbH, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, and ABB Ltd.

Ø Players are focusing on the development of advanced features and functionality in DCIM software.

Ø The growing trend of virtualization impacting data centers led to the increased demand for DCIM systems for managing IT infrastructure and physical resources for virtualized environments.

The growing adoption of cloud computing resources has led to increased demand for the construction of data centers. Players are investing highly in the construction of new hyperscale data centers, propelling the demand to efficiently monitor and evaluate data center components and infrastructure, thereby driving the DCIM market growth. For instance, in March 2018, Facebook announced to invest USD 750 million for the construction of a hyperscale data center facility in Newton County, Atlanta. Additionally, according to Cisco Global Cloud Index, 2015–2020, the number of hyperscale data center facilities globally is expected to grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 by 2021, majorly in the U.S. and China, followed by Japan, the UK, and Germany.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2496

In 2018, managed services accounted for around 35% of the data center infrastructure management market share. These services allow businesses to manage and secure critical IT services including colocation & data centers, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and cloud computing. Service providers are helping data center operators in effectively managing resources by providing visibility and control of their inventory and IT infrastructure assets. Moreover, outsourcing these solutions offers several benefits, such as planning & management, enhanced power tracking, control & operational optimization, capacity utilization, and reporting capabilities, to support global expansion.

Healthcare applications in the (DCIM) data center infrastructure management market will grow at 20% CAGR over the forecast timeline due to the increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure and the need to scale data center capacities. This growth is largely facilitated by the increase in data collected by medical practitioners such as the complete medical history of a patient, prescriptions & diagnosis information, and information of the doctor or the surgeon. In such cases, the need for effective DCIM software is vital to the operations of the industry.

There is a growing adoption of cloud computing, big data, and IoT technology in Latin America. Cloud service providers, such as Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC, have increased data center construction activities in the region. Such companies are investing highly in these solutions to monitor the operations of high-density components and reduce operational costs. These solutions provide regular maintenance of the infrastructure and reduce infrastructure energy consumption, which will help enterprises in improving efficiency.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 277 market data tables and 31 figures & charts from the report, "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market 2019-2026" in detail along with the table of contents @

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. DCIM Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.2.1. Data center industry landscape

3.2.2. Data center infrastructure industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Software developers

3.3.2. Technology providers

3.3.3. Network providers

3.3.4. System integrators

3.3.5. Service providers

3.3.6. Distribution channel

3.3.7. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1. Computational fluid dynamics

3.4.2. Edge and hyperscale data centers

3.4.3. Integration through APIs

3.5. Network readiness and internet penetration

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.5.5. MEA

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. North America

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.4. South America

3.6.5. MEA

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter's analysis

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.11. PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-infrastructure-management-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

global-dcim-market-to-register.jpg

Global DCIM Market to register gains at around 20% to 2026: GMI

Healthcare applications in the (DCIM) data center infrastructure management market will grow at 20% CAGR over the forecast timeline due to the increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure and the need to scale data center capacities.

Related Links

Infographic: Data Center Infrastructure Market 2018 - 2024 Report

Data Center Colocation Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2496

