Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market | 22.99% YOY growth expected in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market covers the following areas:

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Sizing

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Forecast

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

FNT GmbH

Nlyte Software Ltd.

Panduit Corp.

Rackwise Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sunbird Software Inc.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Network management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

