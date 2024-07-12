Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market size is set to grow by USD 13.71 billion from 2024-2028, Increased focus on energy management and green initiatives to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 26.06% during the forecast period. Increased focus on energy management and green initiatives is driving market growth, with a trend towards high adoption of IoT, in-built sensors, and edge computing. However, investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), Application (Asset and capacity management, Energy management, Power and cooling management, and Network management), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Market Challenges

Segment Overview

This data center infrastructure management (dcim) solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Large enterprises

1.2 Small and medium enterprises Application 2.1 Asset and capacity management

2.2 Energy management

2.3 Power and cooling management

2.4 Network management Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Large enterprises- The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions market has experienced substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for IT system efficiency and the need to minimize downtime in high rack density environments. According to AFCOM's estimates, IT workloads continue to increase, necessitating the adoption of advanced aircooling methods and smart city policies by policymakers. Compass Datacenters, with its Compass Quantum modular data center solution, caters to the varying needs of businesses, from small data to large enterprise and legacy systems. Site selection, permitting, and facility upkeep are critical considerations for capital investment and operational expenses. API integration enables seamless communication between IT equipment and DCIM tools, optimizing processing capacity and managing data volumes. Telecom operators and edge computing providers are also adopting DCIM solutions for edge technologies, wireless medical, and hyperlocal storage. Old properties are being repurposed for data centers, making it essential to choose the right DCIM solution for optimal performance and cost savings.

Research Analysis

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions market is experiencing significant growth as data centers prioritize energy efficiency and optimization initiatives. DCIM offerings provide holistic visibility into disparate applications, monitoring systems, and critical infrastructure, enabling IT and facility operators to make informed decisions about their data centers. Modernization of DCIM is supplementing new technologies like IoT sensors and AI to enhance asset management and improve operational efficiency. Rackwise, Hyperview, Sunbird Software, and Nlyte Software are leading DCIM providers, offering on-premises solutions for asset management, configuration, and real-time monitoring of the physical environment. However, data accuracy remains a challenge due to manual data entry and transcription errors, leading to typographical mistakes and inefficiencies. DCIM solutions must address these issues to provide reliable data for decision-making processes and ensure infrastructure availability. Ultimately, DCIM solutions are essential for IT administrators seeking to optimize their data centers and reduce operational costs.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions market is witnessing next-generation growth, driven by the need for energy efficiency and optimization initiatives in data centers. DCIM offerings provide holistic visibility into disparate applications, IT assets, and physical systems, including chillers, cooling towers, real-time energy usage, environmental sensors, and meters. Operators benefit from accurate data, enabling them to make informed decisions on infrastructure optimization, resource utilization, and infrastructure availability. Despite successful implementations, DCIM projects can face challenges, such as error rate from manual data entry, transcription, and typographical mistakes. Modernization of IT and facility infrastructure is a significant investment, with major countries in healthcare, telecommunications, and development leading the way. DCIM providers, like Rackwise, Hyperview, Sunbird Software, and Nlyte Software, offer functional domains, including asset management, power efficiency, and cooling statistics. A hybrid approach, combining Software as a Service (SaaS) and on-premises DCIM, caters to various organizational needs. With a focus on power efficiency, cooling, and IT asset management, DCIM solutions contribute to efficient power usage, carbon emission reduction, and the growth of cloud computing, internet usage, and internet services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Large Enterprises



Small And Medium Enterprises

Application

Asset And Capacity Management



Energy Management



Power And Cooling Management



Network Management

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

