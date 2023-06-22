Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market size is set to grow by USD 7,556.47 million from 2022-2027; The increased focus on energy management and green initiatives drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,556.47 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 19.38% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. One of the critical reasons for the significant market share of North America in this market is that the region has been an early adopter of IT infrastructure solutions as well as technologically mature. However, there has been a growing demand for DCIM solutions in North America due to the high adoption rate of IoT and edge computing technologies in the region is creating huge data sets in data centers. As the data center operators are prioritizing compiling the data center resources and opting for colocation services for infrastructure management, it is anticipated to boost the DCIM solutions market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), application (Asset and capacity management, Energy management, Power and cooling management, and Network management), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the large enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as ease of management and increasing demand for data centers, the large enterprise sector such as ABB, BGIS, and FNT have majorly contributed to the growth of the global DCIM solutions market as end users. For instance, in order to manage and analyze the vast amounts of data of large enterprises effectively, they need a solid and scalable infrastructure. Some of the key benefits of DCIM solutions include the optimization of data centers, increasing operational efficiency as well as improvement in overall performance. Due to the rising demand for more data center capacity and the need to cut operating costs, there has been a rising demand for DCIM solutions. With the help of these solutions, data center equipment, power and cooling systems, and network connectivity can be monitored and managed efficiently, improving both resource efficiency and energy effectiveness. Therefore, the increase in demand is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment which, in turn, will boost the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the major factors notably driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth is the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives. One of the largest expenses in data centers' operational expenditures includes energy costs. However, there has been an increasing focus on the reduction of data centers' greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint. Due to the rapidly increasing data generation through IoT, enterprises are forced to procure more resources. Furthermore, as the reduction of energy consumption by high-density devices and the use of renewable sources of energy are the new priority areas of data centers, there is increasing adoption of DCIM solutions which help to measure the energy consumption of the data center and the overall energy distribution across networks, racks, and servers in the data center. Therefore, this rise in demand can significantly drive the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

A major factor shaping the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth is the increased use of analytics. The major functionalities of DCIM software include visibility into the data centers and accurately measuring the available power capacity, space to add new equipment, and servers and network connectivity status. Further, it also helps the data center operators to monitor and take preventive actions and avoid factors that affect seamless operations. The application of DCIM software/analytics involves enabling the data center operators to make real-time decisions about capacity utilization, power consumption, and space management attributes of data centers. However, critical pieces of information are displayed with the help of the dashboards and summary, thus guiding the data center operators to make a firm decision about considering alternatives and efficient management of data center components. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The integration of APIs is one of the key challenges impeding the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth. The integrations are one of the essential components which are required to manage the data center ecosystem, and enterprises as well as required to select a DCIM software that easily integrates with the current systems of the enterprise. As DCIM measures the impact of various integrations via APIs, it is one of the main components in the software but integration via APIs is challenging and time-consuming. Further, hybrid cloud deployment, IoT, and edge computing are expected to pose a major challenge to the growth of the global DCIM solutions market. Thus, such factors are expected to restrict the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions Market Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions Market Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions Market Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions Market Market vendors

The data center IT infrastructure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 84.17 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure, and others), end-user (BFSI, energy, information system, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The technology refresh cycles are notably driving market growth.

The data center interconnect (DCI) solutions market share is expected to increase to USD 7.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 14.13%. This report extensively covers DCI solutions market segmentation by end-user (telecommunications, BFSI, cloud and IT services, content and digital media, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global DCI solutions market growth is the increasing demand for connectivity.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7556.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global data center infrastructure management (dcim) solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Asset and capacity management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asset and capacity management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Energy management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Energy management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Power and cooling management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Power and cooling management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Network management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Network management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Network management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Network management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Network management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

Exhibit 123: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 124: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Key offerings

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 131: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 FNT GmbH

Exhibit 141: FNT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: FNT GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: FNT GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Modius Inc.

Exhibit 144: Modius Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Modius Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Modius Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Panduit Corp.

Exhibit 147: Panduit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Panduit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Panduit Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Rackwise Inc.

Exhibit 150: Rackwise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Rackwise Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Rackwise Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 RF Code Inc.

Exhibit 153: RF Code Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: RF Code Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: RF Code Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 156: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 157: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 159: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.14 Siemens AG

Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.15 Sunbird Inc.

Exhibit 166: Sunbird Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sunbird Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Sunbird Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Unisys Corp.

Exhibit 169: Unisys Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Unisys Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Unisys Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Unisys Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Unisys Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 174: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

