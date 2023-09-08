Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market to grow by USD 7.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increased focus on energy management and green initiatives- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Sep, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises), application (asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market from 2022 and 2027 is USD 7.55 billion. The increased focus on energy management and green initiatives is a key factor driving market growth. One of the biggest expenses in data center operating costs includes energy costs. There is an increasing focus on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint of data centers. Furthermore, businesses are forced to buy more resources due to the increasing generation of data through IoT. With the reduction of power consumption of high-density devices and the use of renewable energy sources emerging as a new area of interest in data centers, DCIM solutions help measure power consumption. of data centers is increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market

Market Challenge 

The integration of APIs is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Integration is one of the key components required to manage a data center ecosystem, and businesses should also opt for DCIM software that easily integrates with existing business systems. In addition, since DCIM measures the impact of many different integrations through the API, it is one of the key components of the software, but integrating via the API is difficult and time-consuming. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market has been segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), Application (Asset and capacity management, Energy management, Power and cooling management, and Network management), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as ease of management and growing demand for data centers, large enterprise sectors such as ABB, BGIS, and FNT have contributed significantly to the growth of the global DCIM solutions market as an end user. For example, to effectively manage and analyze the massive amounts of data of large enterprises, they need a solid and scalable infrastructure. Demand for DCIM solutions is growing due to the growing demand for data center capacity and the need to reduce operating costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market market:

ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Related Reports:

The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 23,111.4 million. This data analytics outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive), end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the data analytics outsourcing market growth is the focus on reducing operational costs.

The data loss prevention (DLP) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,247.21 million. This data loss prevention market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), technology (datacenter/storage-based DLP, endpoint DLP, and network DLP), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing use of cloud for data storage is the key factor driving the growth of the market. 

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.44

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, China, India, the UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market to grow by USD 163.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Data Center Colocation Facilities - Technavio

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to grow by USD 19.06 billion growth from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising adoption of smartphones- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.