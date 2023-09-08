Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market to grow by USD 7.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increased focus on energy management and green initiatives- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises), application (asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market from 2022 and 2027 is USD 7.55 billion. The increased focus on energy management and green initiatives is a key factor driving market growth. One of the biggest expenses in data center operating costs includes energy costs. There is an increasing focus on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint of data centers. Furthermore, businesses are forced to buy more resources due to the increasing generation of data through IoT. With the reduction of power consumption of high-density devices and the use of renewable energy sources emerging as a new area of interest in data centers, DCIM solutions help measure power consumption. of data centers is increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

The integration of APIs is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Integration is one of the key components required to manage a data center ecosystem, and businesses should also opt for DCIM software that easily integrates with existing business systems. In addition, since DCIM measures the impact of many different integrations through the API, it is one of the key components of the software, but integrating via the API is difficult and time-consuming. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market has been segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), Application (Asset and capacity management, Energy management, Power and cooling management, and Network management), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as ease of management and growing demand for data centers, large enterprise sectors such as ABB, BGIS, and FNT have contributed significantly to the growth of the global DCIM solutions market as an end user. For example, to effectively manage and analyze the massive amounts of data of large enterprises, they need a solid and scalable infrastructure. Demand for DCIM solutions is growing due to the growing demand for data center capacity and the need to reduce operating costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market market:

ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, the UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

