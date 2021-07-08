Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Stood At $1,425.6 Million In 2020: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for improving energy efficiency and data center uptime and end-to-end visibility for determining capacity management requirements, and increasing digitalization rate in several sectors are fueling the demand for data center infrastructure management solutions. As a result, the global data center infrastructure management market stood at $1,425.6 million in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global data center infrastructure management market, on account of the fact that data centers allowed businesses to work remotely. The imposition of social distancing protocols and lockdowns forced companies to operate remotely and with less manpower, as offices were not permitted to operate at full capacities. Further, the pandemic resulted in a huge data explosion, as the usage of smartphones, e-commerce, digital payments, social networking sites, digital education, digital entertainment, and various other digital applications/platforms increased considerably during this period.

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-market/report-sample

The data center infrastructure management market is classified into capacity planning, asset management, power monitoring, business intelligence (BI) and analytics, and environmental monitoring, depending on application. Out of these, the asset management category is predicted to dominate the market till 2030. This will be due to the fact that data centers are rapidly becoming more complex in nature and the tracking of the performance of assets is becoming difficult with the help of conventional methods such as paper, spreadsheets, and pen. Businesses using these methods can expect an average error rate of 15% these days.

The market is categorized into cloud and on-premises, based on deployment model. Between these, the on-premises category is predicted to contribute higher revenue to the market in 2030. Data center infrastructure management systems play a major role in businesses by collecting data from the sensors used in data centers. The on-premises data center infrastructure management systems can monitor the temperature, humidity, airflow, power consumption, infrastructure availability, and various other things, thereby enabling easy management and tracking.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Research Report: By Component (Solutions, Services), Application (Asset Management, Capacity Planning, Power Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, BI and Analytics), Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Managed Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Cloud and Edge Data Center), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, IT and ITeS, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-market

Across the globe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the data center infrastructure management market during the forecast period. This is credited to the surge in the data center business and the implementation of government policies aimed at facilitating the development of data centers. For example, the Data Center policy of the Government of India published in 2020 was aimed at making India a global data center hub by encouraging investments in the industry, allowing the development of trusted hosting infrastructure for fulfilling the rising requirements, and promoting the delivery of state-of-the-art services to citizens.

Data center infrastructure management market players are focusing on product development and launches for meeting the consumer demands and gaining a significant position in the industry. For example, Schneider Electric released the third version of EcoStruxure Power, which is an internet of things (IoT)-integrated platform that digitize, simplifies, and optimizes electrical distribution networks, in August 2020. This platform helps make electrical distribution networks more robust and faster and safer.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-market





Some of the major players in the global data center infrastructure management market are Cisco Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., CommScope Inc., Infosys Limited, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Raritan Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, Panduit Corporation, Modius Inc., and Nlyte Software.

Browse More Reports

Edge Data Center Market Insights - The global edge data center market size is set to reach $53.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2020-2030. The major edge data center industry trends are 5G commercialization and IoT proliferation, which are expected to strongly influence the market growth in the coming years.

Data Center Colocation Market Insights - The global data center colocation market, which is valued at $42.1 billion in 2019, is projected to grow at a 14.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Data colocation facilities rent out their physical spaces to companies for the storage of their IT servers, which then use the electricity supply and network connection of the data center.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

SOURCE P&S Intelligence