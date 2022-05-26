Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 7.10 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market?

The growth of the data center infrastructure management solutions market will be driven by increased focus on energy management and green initiatives. Many enterprises are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emission and carbon footprint of data centers. DCIM solutions help measure the energy consumption of data centers and the overall energy distribution across networks, racks, and servers in the data center.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market?

The high adoption of IoT, in-built sensors, and edge computing is a key trend that will support the growth of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth. The emergence of IoT has led to an increase in data traffic, especially mobile data traffic, which resulted in a high demand for cloud applications. DCIM software, along with IoT, can help in monitoring and performing predictive analysis of energy, capacity, power, and cooling.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market include BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FNT GmbH, Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Software Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as technological innovations and partnerships with data center service providers to compete in the market, with the presence of several players in the market. The market is currently in its growth stage and will grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Australia, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FNT GmbH, Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Software Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet services and infrastructure

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Asset and capacity management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Energy management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Power and cooling management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Network management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.6 Network management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Network management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

Exhibit 49: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Key news



Exhibit 50: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments

10.4 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 53: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 54: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 56: FNT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 57: FNT GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 58: FNT GmbH - Key news

10.5 FNT GmbH

Exhibit 59: FNT GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Key news

10.6 Nlyte Software Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Panduit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Panduit Corp. - Product and service

10.7 Panduit Corp.

Exhibit 66: Panduit Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Rackwise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Rackwise Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Rackwise Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Rackwise Inc.

Exhibit 70: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 71: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Schneider Electric SE - Key news

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 73: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus



Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 76: Siemens AG - Business segments

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 77: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 80: Sunbird Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Sunbird Software Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Sunbird Software Inc. - Key news

10.11 Sunbird Software Inc.

Exhibit 83: Sunbird Software Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 86: Vertiv Holdings Co.- Key news



Exhibit 87: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources



Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

