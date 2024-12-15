Data Center It Equipment Market size to increase by USD 73.6 Million between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Product, End-user, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center it equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.6 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center IT equipment market 2024-2028

Product 1.1 Server equipment

1.2 Storage equipment

1.3 Network equipment

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 IT and telecommunication

2.2 BFSI

2.3 Government and public

2.4 Healthcare

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Data center servers play a crucial role in processing, storing, and distributing data for various applications and workloads. Enterprises and service providers rely on servers to support their operations, with rack servers being the most widely used type. These servers can be installed in frames called racks, accommodating other hardware equipment. Rack servers are popular among enterprises and SMEs due to their suitability for fixed business requirements and efficient use of space. The data center server infrastructure segment has seen significant growth in the past five years and is expected to continue expanding. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud services, data-intensive applications, and the need for scalable and high-performance computing solutions. The server equipment market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, with investments being made in the expansion and building of new data centers, as well as technology refresh cycles. Other server types include blade, tower, and modular servers, each catering to diverse computing requirements. Despite the capital expenditure (CAPEX) model's dominance, there is a shift towards the operational expenditure (OPEX) model to optimize server infrastructure utilization and reduce costs. This trend has also fueled the demand for server consolidation, virtualization, and containerization.

Analyst Review

Market Overview

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

