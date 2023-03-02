Data center IT infrastructure market size to increase by USD 84.17 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by technology refresh cycles - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center IT infrastructure market size is forecast to grow by USD 84.17 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. The market is driven by technology refresh cycles. Enterprises undergo IT system refresh cycles to keep their server, storage, and network infrastructure ready for evolving computing demands. This is increasing the demand for servers among enterprises. Many vendors in the market are introducing flexible and long-term payment plans to reduce initial capital expenditure during server refresh cycles. Some vendors are signing leasing or rental agreements with enterprises and are also offering them the option to pay in installments. Such initiatives are increasing the demand for data centers, which is driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Data center IT infrastructure market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 31% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of packaged food and beverage products and the growth in the organized retail industry in the US are driving the growth of the Data center IT infrastructure market in North America.

Company Profiles

The data center IT infrastructure market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure which helps in saving space, time-saving, energy-saving, cost-saving, and is infinitely scalable.

- The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure which helps in saving space, time-saving, energy-saving, cost-saving, and is infinitely scalable. BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure which helps to ensure the assets operate with superior performance.

- The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure which helps to ensure the assets operate with superior performance. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure that maximizes flexibility, scalability, and efficiency by integrating specific requirements into simplified, standardized designs.

- The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure that maximizes flexibility, scalability, and efficiency by integrating specific requirements into simplified, standardized designs. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure delivering rich infrastructure automation capabilities, and helping in model creation and editing and application awareness.

- The company offers solutions for data center IT infrastructure delivering rich infrastructure automation capabilities, and helping in model creation and editing and application awareness.

Market Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

What are the key data covered in this data center IT infrastructure market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the data center IT infrastructure market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center IT infrastructure market vendors.

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 84.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Legrand SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global data center IT infrastructure market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global data center IT infrastructure market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Server infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Server infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Server infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Server infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Server infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Storage infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Storage infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Storage infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Storage infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Storage infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Software-defined data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Software-defined data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Software-defined data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Software-defined data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Software-defined data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Network infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Network infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Information system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Information system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 128: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

Exhibit 132: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 133: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Key offerings

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 135: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 145: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 FNT GmbH

Exhibit 150: FNT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 151: FNT GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: FNT GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Modius Inc.

Exhibit 153: Modius Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Modius Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Modius Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Nlyte Software Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Panduit Corp.

Exhibit 159: Panduit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Panduit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Panduit Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Rackwise Inc.

Exhibit 162: Rackwise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Rackwise Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Rackwise Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 RF Code Inc.

Exhibit 165: RF Code Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: RF Code Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: RF Code Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 168: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 169: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 171: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Sunbird Inc.

Exhibit 178: Sunbird Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Sunbird Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Sunbird Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 181: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

