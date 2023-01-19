Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2023: Need for Edge, Colocation, and Hyper-Scale Data Centers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market was valued at $3.49 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.67% and reach $11.84 billion by 2027. The growth in the global data center liquid cooling market is expected to be driven by increased water scarcity and boosting number of edge, colocation, and hyper data centers.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The data center liquid cooling market is in a growth phase. Cooling is a standard part of data center operations as servers and networking devices constantly run 24/7, which increases the core temperature, which if not controlled, can lead to a data center outage.

Reducing water scarcity, climate actions, sustainable urban infrastructure, and recycling and reusability are some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are expected to drive innovations and improvements toward the adoption of liquid cooling technologies. Therefore, a growing number of data centers is resulting in a boost in the utilization of data center liquid cooling techniques.

Impact

Data center liquid cooling highly impacts thermal management techniques with the use of dielectric coolants, which can be potentially used on high-density data centers. This dielectric liquid permits deploying CPU and GPU clusters much closer collectively, i.e., in high-density configurations, while protecting crucial elements from thermal and environmental risks.

Data center liquid cooling bridges the gap between traditional and future data centers. It not only improves the data infrastructure system efficiency but also cuts by a huge margin the amount of energy consumed. This leads to reduced energy bills and carbon footprint.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Increasing Data Center Spending

Growing Need for Hyper-Scale Data Centers

Thermal Energy Recovery and Conversion from Data Centers

Increasing Need for Sustainable Cooling Solutions

Increasing Government Initiatives for Carbon-Neutral and Energy-Efficient Data Centers

Need to Curb Water Usage Due to Increasing Water Scarcity

Growing Number of Green and Smart City Projects

Reduction in Operational Costs

Extends the Life of Equipment and Hardware

Resource Saving Technology

Reduction of Floor Space Needed by Data Centers

Sustainable Development Efforts and CSR Activities

Rising Electricity Tariffs Globally

High-Efficiency Cooling Solutions

Emerging Technologies Promote Cost-Effectiveness

AI-Assisted Automatic Cooling Control

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization with Economic Cooling Solutions

Business Challenges

High Investment Costs

Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market

Additional Costs in Case of System Failures and Fluid Leakages

Fluid Leakages Add to Costs

Data Center Liquid Cooling Systems Susceptible to Breakdowns

Equipment and Hardware to be Pre-Designed and Modified

Business Opportunities

Increasing Efficiency of Existing Data Centers

Conversion of Old Buildings to Data Centers

Increasing Demand for Data Centers

Need for Edge, Colocation, and Hyper-Scale Data Centers

Increasing Number of Distributed or Edge Data Centers

Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services

Increased Rack Density

Increased Adoption of Blockchain Technologies and Growing Demand for Crypto Mining

Mining Increasing Research and Development Activities

Transition from Onsite Storage Facility to Cloud Connectivity

Integration with Emerging Technologies

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by End-Use Industry

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

The IT and telecom segment is the dominating application segment. With the introduction of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, the telecommunications industry is evolving to cater to huge data processing. As a result, telecom data centers are also transforming to handle high data volume and low latency needs. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to anticipate the highest growth rate due to being digitized, which involves utilizing the most cutting-edge technology, which will boost the data center usage, thereby augmenting the data center cooling solutions.

Segmentation 2: by Data Center

Hyperscale

Colocation

Enterprise

Others

Segmentation 3: by Solution

Indirect Cooling

Direct Cooling

Based on liquid cooling, the indirect segment is expected to dominate the global data center cooling market since it is a highly efficient way to minimize energy usage while maximizing chilling capabilities. Moreover, the direct segment witnesses a higher growth rate due to emerging cooling solutions such as direct-to-chip and immersion.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

ALFA LAVAL

Asetek, Inc

Asperitas

Black Box

Boyd

Chilldyne

COOLIT SYSTEMS

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

ExaScaler Inc

FUJITSU

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc

Iceotope Technologies Limited

LiquidStack and Allied Control

Motivair Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Submer

Wiwynn

ZutaCore

JETCOOL Technologies Inc

CoolestDC

TMGcore, Inc.

FLUIX Inc

Ferveret

