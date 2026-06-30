Data Center Liquid Cooling Manifolds Market worth $6.33 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Data Center Liquid Cooling Manifolds Market by Type (In-rack, RoW-based, Facility-level), Cooling Technology Type (Immersion, Direct to Chip, Hybrid), Data Center Type, Material Type, Design Type, Installation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033', The data center liquid-cooling manifolds market is projected to grow from USD 0.94 billion in 2026 to USD 6.33 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 31.2%.

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Data Center Liquid Cooling Manifolds Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026 Market Size: USD 0.94 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6.33 billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 31.2%

Data Center Liquid Cooling Manifolds Market Trends & Insights:

In terms of forecasts, it can be stated that the market share of liquid-cooling manifolds will exhibit solid growth in global data centers from 2026 to 2033. This growth will be attributed to the growing demand for high-density computing hardware. Because of the rapid advancement in the technology of AI training clusters, cloud computing services, and HPC, it was necessary to develop means of keeping the computing hardware at appropriate temperatures. As such, liquid cooling became a more preferred technique due to its superior cooling capacity than air cooling. However, manifolds are significant when it comes to the use of liquid-cooling technology because manifolds enable proper distribution of the coolant in all the racks and servers. In addition, the growing popularity of direct-to-chip cooling approaches will drive the need for more manifolds.

The North America region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 32.3% during forecast period.

By manifold type, the in-rack manifolds segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.

By cooling technology type, the direct-to-chip cooling segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By material type, stainless steel manifolds is likely to account for the largest market share in 2033.

Aisle-mounted design type is likely to hold the majority of market share throughout the forecast period.

By installation type, the new installation segment is likely to capture the prominent share in 2033.

CoolIT Systems (Ecolab), Vertiv, Parker Hannifin, nVent Electric, GF Industry & Infrastructure were identified as some of the leading players in the data center liquid-cooling manifolds market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

VAV International, Global Tek Fabrication, Miao Tieh Precision Industrial, and TeraCule, among others, are the leading startups or SMEs because they identify niche gaps early and deliver solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The data center liquid-cooling manifolds market is expected to grow rapidly because artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads are driving unprecedented increases in server power density. Traditional air-cooling systems are becoming less effective for managing the heat generated by advanced GPUs and AI accelerators. Liquid-cooling manifolds play a critical role by efficiently distributing coolants to servers and rack-level cooling systems, enabling higher performance and energy efficiency. Growing investments in hyperscale and colocation data centers are further accelerating demand for advanced cooling infrastructure. Data center operators are also seeking to reduce energy consumption and improve power usage effectiveness (PUE), making liquid cooling an attractive solution. Sustainability goals and stricter environmental regulations are encouraging the adoption of more efficient cooling technologies. In addition, the expansion of edge computing and next-generation cloud infrastructure is creating new deployment opportunities.

By manifold type, the row-based manifolds segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The row-based manifolds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global data center liquid-cooling manifolds market during the forecast period because it offers an efficient and scalable method of delivering coolant directly to high-density server racks. Row-based manifolds are installed close to IT equipment, reducing coolant distribution distances and improving thermal management performance. Their ability to support direct-to-chip and rear-door heat exchanger cooling systems makes them particularly suitable for AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing environments. Hyperscale and colocation data center operators increasingly favor row-based configurations because they can be deployed incrementally as computing capacity expands, minimizing infrastructure disruption. These manifolds also help optimize space utilization, enhance cooling reliability, and lower energy consumption compared with traditional cooling architectures. Furthermore, the growing adoption of liquid cooling in both new data center builds and retrofits is driving demand for flexible, row-based cooling distribution solutions. As data center power densities continue to rise, row-based manifolds provide the performance, scalability, and operational efficiency required to support next-generation computing workloads, contributing to their leading position.

By material type, the polymer-based manifolds segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Polymer-based manifolds are expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global data center liquid-cooling manifolds market due to their advantages in lightweight design, corrosion resistance, and manufacturing flexibility. The increasing adoption of high-density liquid-cooling systems is encouraging data center operators to consider materials that provide reliable performance with reduced system complexity. Polymer materials offer better resistance to coolant corrosion and chemical degradation compared to traditional metallic alternatives. Their lower weight and ease of fabrication support faster installation and scalable deployment in modern data centers. Growing demand for cost-efficient cooling infrastructure is further driving preference for polymer-based manifold solutions. Advancements in high-performance polymers are improving their durability and suitability for demanding thermal management applications. The expansion of direct-to-chip cooling architectures is creating additional opportunities for polymer manifolds in rack-level coolant distribution systems. As data centers prioritize efficiency, scalability, and simplified maintenance, polymer-based manifolds are gaining increasing adoption.

By installation type, new installation is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid-cooling manifolds market during the forecast period.

The new installation segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the global data center liquid-cooling manifolds market due to the rapid expansion of new hyperscale, colocation, and AI-focused data centers. New facilities are increasingly being designed with liquid-cooling infrastructure from the initial planning stage to support higher rack densities and advanced computing workloads. Integration of manifold-based cooling systems during new construction enables optimized layouts, improved scalability, and efficient coolant distribution. The rising demand for AI and high-performance computing is encouraging operators to build next-generation data centers with advanced thermal management architectures. Compared to retrofit installations, new deployments allow easier implementation of direct-to-chip and other liquid-cooling technologies. Growing investments in data center capacity expansion across major regions are further driving new installation demand. Operators are prioritizing energy-efficient and future-ready designs, increasing the adoption of manifold-based cooling solutions in newly built facilities. As a result, new installations are becoming a major growth driver for the liquid-cooling manifolds market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global data center liquid-cooling manifolds market during the forecast period due to its concentration of hyperscale data centers and rapid adoption of AI-driven computing infrastructure. The region is home to major cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Oracle, which continue to invest heavily in high-density data centers that require advanced liquid-cooling solutions. The growing deployment of AI servers and GPU clusters is significantly increasing heat loads, making liquid-cooling and manifold systems essential for efficient thermal management. North America also benefits from a highly developed digital infrastructure, strong technology innovation ecosystem, and early adoption of next-generation cooling technologies. In addition, substantial investments in data center expansion, particularly across the United States, are driving demand for liquid-cooling components. The region's focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and reducing operational costs further supports the transition from traditional air cooling to liquid-cooling architectures. Favorable investment activity from both technology companies and colocation providers is accelerating market growth. As a result, North America is expected to maintain its leadership position in terms of market value throughout the forecast period.

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Key Players

Some leading players in this market are CoolIT Systems (Ecolab) (Canada), Vertiv (US), Parker Hannifin (US), nVent Electric (UK), and GF Industry & Infrastructure (Switzerland). Startups in the global data center manifolds market are focusing on innovative liquid-cooling architectures, modular coolant distribution systems, and high-efficiency thermal management solutions; examples include TeraCule (Singapore), Miao Tieh Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Shenzhen Lori Technology Co., Ltd. (China), etc.

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