Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Is Likely To Rise USD 36746.32 Million with Excellent CAGR Of 13.10% by 2029, Market Analysed By Size, Share, Regional Overview, Demands, Challenges, Trends and Value Forecast

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Research Report', the report is complete with elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market report includes global market size, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region including Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Industry chain analysis, raw material, and end-user information are also incorporated in this data center liquid cooling report.

Global data center liquid cooling market was valued at USD 13532.39 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36746.32 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Get Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs, Charts, and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market&PNW/15Aug2022

Market Outline:-

The global market for Data Center Liquid Cooling is anticipated to generate significant amounts of revenue over the forecast period. Technology developments have lowered the amount of liquid used by more than 15% for data centers in built-in hot and humid climates and by 80% in cooler places. Liquid cooling is now simple to maintain, easily scalable, and economical. Moreover, due to the use of cutting-edge technical coolants, the energy used for liquid cooling can be recovered to heat buildings or water, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of air conditioning. Consequently, these growth determinants aid the market to have a positive outlook over forecasted timeline.

Market Opportunities

Advanced Technologies And Various Innovations

The increasing usage of advanced technologies, such as cryptocurrency mining, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the data center liquid cooling market's growth rate.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Baltimore Aircoil Company,

Bell Cooling Tower ,

, Brentwood Industries Inc.,

Hamon,

Johnson Controls,

Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd.,

SPIG S.p.A.,

SPX Corporation,

Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd,

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.,

SPX Corporation,

Berg Chilling Systems Inc., ( Canada ) and Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd,

) and Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Electric Co.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Samsung

Access Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market?PNW/15Aug2022

This comprehensive report provides:

Improve strategic decision making

Research, presentation and business plan support

Show emerging market opportunities to focus on

Industry knowledge improvement

It provides the latest information on important market developments.

Develop an informed growth strategy.

Build technical insight

Description of trends to exploit

Strengthen competitor analysis

By providing a risk analysis, you can avoid pitfalls that other companies may create.

Ultimately, you can maximize your company's profitability.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

Increasing Number of Data Centres

The data servers have grown in size, density, and complexity as a result of the rise in demand for storage, compute, and networking. Due to this, demand for data centers has increased globally. There will be about 8,000 data centers across 110 nations by January 2021. Due to the existence of data-focused businesses like Amazon, Facebook, Uber, Twitter, Yelp, and Google, developed nations like the US have the most data centers worldwide.

High Usage across IT And Telecom

The IT and telecom industries have adopted more and more cutting-edge technologies like towers and blade servers. The goal of doing this was to meet the rising need for computational power. These cutting-edge solutions also directly raise the energy needs of data centers, which raises component operating temperatures.

Furthermore, the factors such as increasing server rack density coupled with the high need for cost-effective cooling solutions will accelerate the overall market expansion during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: Data Center Liquid Cooling

Components

Solution

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Single Phase

Two Phase

Direct Liquid Cooling

Single Phase

Two Phase

Services

Data Center Type

Large

Small and Medium Size

Enterprise

Product Type

Modular Liquid Cooling Units

Door Units

Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling

Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots

Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling

To Know More about This Study, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market?PNW/15Aug2022

Regional Analysis/Insights:-

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, components, data center type, vertical and product type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the data center liquid cooling market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the data center liquid cooling market because of the higher consumption of data by end users within the region over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, the high demand for cloud applications primarily due to social media and gaming and entertainment is further estimated to accelerate the expansion over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to steady growth in the rapid expansion of the high demand for cloud applications primarily due to social media, gaming and entertainment in the area within the region. China's large base is a significant contributor to the expansion of the regional market.

The Study Objectives of the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Access Detailed Table of Contents (TOC), please Click Here at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market&PNW/15Aug2022

Explore Related Reports:-

Data Center Cooling Market, By Type (Enterprise Data Center, Edge Data Center), Solutions (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) and Computer Room Air Handler(CRAH), Control Units, Others), Service (Consulting and Training, Installation and Deployment, Maintenance and Support), Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling), Organization Size (Large Organization Size, Small and Medium Organization) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-cooling-market

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market, By Components (Services, Solutions), Organization Size (Large Organization, Small Organization, Medium Organization), Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling), Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, Hyper Scale Data Center, Others), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Research & Academic, Government & Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics), Country (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar, Brunei, Rest of APAC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-data-center-cooling-market

Hyperscale Data Center Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Data Center Size (Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Research and Academics, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hyperscale-data-center-market

Micro Mobile Data Center Market, By Component (Function Module Solutions, Services), Application (Instant DC and Retrofit, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support, Mobile Computing and Others), Rack Unit (Up To 25 Ru, 25-40 Ru, and Above 40 Ru), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail 59, Energy, Manufacturing and Others),) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-micro-mobile-data-center-market

Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type (CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array), ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)), Type (High-performance Computing Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Organization Size (Mid-size Data Centers, Large-size Data Centers), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) , End User (Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Energy, Others),- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-accelerator-market

Data Center Construction Market, By Infrastructure Type (Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and General Construction), Data Center Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4), Organization Size (Small Size Organization, Medium Size Organization and Large Size Organization), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power and Energy, Manufacturing and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-construction-market

Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Professional Services), Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, Category 7, Others), End User (IT and Telecommunication, Residential and Commercial, Government and Education, Transportation, Industrial, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-structured-cabling-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research