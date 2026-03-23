Data Center Liquid Cooling Valves Market worth $1.80 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Data Center Liquid Cooling Valves Market by Valve Type (Ball Valves, Control Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Pressure-Relief Valves), Cooling Type (Immersion, Direct to Chip), Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032". The data center liquid cooling valves market is projected to grow from USD 0.27 billion in 2025 to USD 1.80 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101550541



Data Center Liquid Cooling Valves Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

• 2025 Market Size: USD 0.27 billion

• 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.80 billion

• CAGR (2025-2032): 30.8%

Data Center Liquid Cooling Valves Market Trends & Insights:

The global data center liquid cooling valves market is experiencing growth because operators need exact thermal management systems that enable them to sustain the continuous operation of essential IT resources. A major driver is the need to maintain consistent coolant distribution across complex liquid cooling circuits, where valves help manage varying flow requirements based on changing computational loads. Valves become critical components for data centers because they enable operators to smoothly initiate and terminate their cooling systems while safeguarding equipment from pressure fluctuations and overheating. The increasing use of automated cooling systems has created a greater need for valves that can quickly react to control signals while sustaining proper cooling performance. The global liquid cooling valves market is experiencing growth because cooling systems undergo modernization and facilities require reliable flow management solutions.

The North America region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.1% during forecast period.

By valve type, the butterfly valves segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period.

By cooling type, the direct-to-chip segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale data center segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period.

Belimo U.S. Inc., Danfoss, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Emerson Electric Co. were identified as some of the leading players in the data center liquid cooling valves market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

AVK Holding A/S and FlowCon International, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Liquid Cooling Valves Market"

250 - Tables

55 - Figures

270 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=101550541

The global data center liquid cooling valves market is expanding because liquid cooling networks need multiple systems to be controlled through accurate coolant flow management. The main market driver for this technology stems from the rising adoption of modular and scalable cooling systems. Cooling systems require valves to manage the cooling flow between distribution units and server racks and building-wide cooling systems. Data center operators use valves to maintain consistent thermal conditions while preventing overheating problems by controlling coolant flow throughout their systems. The requirement for constant operational availability, together with risk reduction needs, drives demand for valves. Advanced valves that enable precise system control and quick adjustments have become more popular as organizations implement automated monitoring systems with intelligent cooling management capabilities.

By valve type, the butterfly valve segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The butterfly valve segment is projected to witness notable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing deployment of large-scale data center cooling infrastructure. These valves are extensively used in main cooling pipelines and heat exchange systems where large volumes of coolant need to be controlled efficiently. Butterfly valves are preferred due to their simple construction, durability, and ability to operate effectively in large pipe diameters commonly found in facility water loops. Additionally, they require relatively low maintenance and provide reliable performance in continuous cooling operations. The ongoing expansion of hyperscale facilities and the transition toward advanced liquid cooling solutions are further supporting the demand for butterfly valves. As data center operators focus on improving cooling efficiency and infrastructure scalability, the adoption of butterfly valves is expected to increase during the forecast period.

By cooling type, the direct-to-chip cooling is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid cooling valves market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The direct-to-chip cooling segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid cooling valves market in terms of value during the forecast period due to its ability to deliver highly efficient and targeted thermal management for high-performance processors. The cooling system operates by pushing liquid through the system, which then travels through cold plates that connect to CPUs and GPUs, thus creating a requirement for precision valves that control coolant flow while sustaining pressure and delivering stable temperature management throughout the entire server and rack infrastructure. The increasing power densities in racks create a demand for valve systems that can deliver reliable coolant flow throughout operations while stopping all leaks and blockages. Direct-to-chip cooling systems use sophisticated piping systems that connect both racks and cooling distribution units, thus creating an increased need for isolation valves, balancing valves, and control valves, which will allow for safe maintenance and system growth while ensuring operational reliability. The increasing need to enhance energy efficiency and thermal performance has led to the widespread adoption of valve-integrated direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems in contemporary data center facilities.

By data center type, the hyperscale data center is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid cooling valves market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data center segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for large-scale cloud infrastructure and digital services. Major cloud service providers are continuously expanding hyperscale facilities to support applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data processing. These facilities typically operate at very high computing densities, which require advanced and efficient cooling technologies, including liquid cooling systems. In addition, hyperscale operators focus heavily on energy efficiency and operational scalability, further accelerating the adoption of advanced cooling infrastructure. The rapid growth of global internet traffic, cloud adoption, and digital transformation initiatives is also contributing to the expansion of hyperscale campuses worldwide. As a result, the hyperscale data center segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the data center liquid cooling valves market during the forecast period.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=101550541



North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the data center liquid cooling valves market during the forecast period. The growing deployment of high-density computing systems requires advanced liquid circulation networks, which increases the demand for reliable valves to control coolant flow, enable system isolation, and maintain operational safety. Data center operators in the region are investing in modern cooling architectures, which improve energy efficiency and enable them to handle higher thermal loads. This investment leads to increased use of precision valve systems throughout their facility-level and rack-level cooling systems. The ongoing expansion of large-scale digital infrastructure, together with continuous upgrades of existing facilities, is driving the ongoing requirement for liquid cooling valves, which offer both durability and high-performance capabilities. The requirement for effective thermal management, combined with system dependability and adaptable cooling network management, supports North America's dominant market position.

Kay Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Belimo U.S. Inc. (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US) and others

Get access to the latest updates on Data Center Liquid Cooling Valves Companies and Data Center Liquid Cooling Valves Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Data Center Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Data Center Pipes Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Data Center Insulation Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets