Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market size is set to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in construction of data centers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center liquid immersion cooling market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.06% during the forecast period. Increase in construction of data centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing need to reduce carbon footprint. However, availability of alternative cooling methods poses a challenge. Key market players include Aecorsis BV, Chilldyne, Coolit Systems, DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., ExaScaler Inc., Fujitsu General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer Technologies SL.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center liquid immersion cooling market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.06% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1046.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Aecorsis BV, Chilldyne, Coolit Systems, DCX The

Liquid Cooling Co., DUG Technology Ltd.,

Engineered Fluids Inc., ExaScaler Inc., Fujitsu

General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc.,

Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions,

LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal

GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer

Technologies SL

Market Driver

Data centers consume a significant amount of global power, resulting in substantial carbon dioxide emissions. The growing demand for data centers necessitates the development of new facilities, making energy efficiency and carbon reduction essential. Liquid immersion cooling technology, such as the CarnotJet System, offers a PUE of 1.03, reducing both power consumption and carbon emissions. This cooling solution enables enterprises to improve their Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) scores and meet carbon reduction goals. As the need to minimize carbon footprints increases, the data center liquid immersion cooling market is anticipated to experience robust growth.

The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions. This technology, also known as Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, submerges servers in non-conductive liquid to cool them. Tech companies like Ai, Apple, and Microsoft are adopting this technology to reduce data center energy consumption and improve performance.

Capacitive and conductive cooling are two popular methods used in liquid immersion cooling. The market is expected to continue growing as more organizations seek to enhance their data center infrastructure. Additionally, the use of renewable energy sources in data centers is driving the demand for liquid immersion cooling as it allows for higher power densities.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The data center liquid immersion cooling market is gaining traction due to the energy efficiency and performance advantages it offers over traditional air-based cooling solutions. While airside and waterside economizers can operate data centers with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.1, immersion cooling is particularly suitable for scientific data centers with high computing requirements. Despite its potential, immersion cooling faces challenges such as higher CAPEX, limited environmental applicability, and the ongoing trial stage of seawater immersion technology. These factors may impact the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market faces several challenges. Compressors, pumps, and cooling systems are essential components in this technology. However, their high cost and complex design pose challenges. The use of fibers and networks in liquid immersion cooling also presents challenges, such as the need for submerged cables and the risk of cable damage.

Additionally, the high initial investment and the requirement for specialized maintenance are significant hurdles. The integration of machine learning and AI technologies can help optimize cooling efficiency and reduce costs. However, the lack of standardization and the need for customized solutions add to the complexity. Overall, the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and make this technology more cost-effective and accessible.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Large data centers

1.2 Small and mid-sized data centers Component 2.1 Solution

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Large data centers- The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is experiencing significant growth due to the energy efficiency and cooling capacity advantages it offers. This innovative technology submerges servers in liquid coolants, reducing the need for traditional air cooling systems. Companies are increasingly adopting this solution to lower their carbon footprint and save on energy costs. The market is expected to expand at a steady pace in the coming years.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for edge computing and hyperscale data centers in sectors such as automotive and aerospace. This advanced cooling technology, which utilizes non-conductive coolants for liquid submersion, offers improvements in heat generation management and electricity consumption reduction.

Liquid cooling techniques, including both liquid and air cooling, are essential for maintaining optimal operating temperatures in high-density racks. Key drivers for market expansion include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, which generate substantial electricity usage and heat. Water and electricity are crucial resources in this context, and the liquid usage in cooling systems is a critical factor in reducing carbon footprint. Liquid cooling techniques, particularly liquid immersion, are expected to continue leading the way in data center cooling solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market refers to the technology and services that enable the immersion of data center hardware in liquid coolants for efficient thermal management. This approach offers advantages such as higher power density, reduced energy consumption, and improved system reliability. The market encompasses various components including cooling systems, containment structures, and monitoring technologies.

The adoption of this cooling solution is driven by factors such as increasing data center power densities, the need for energy efficiency, and the desire for greater system reliability. The market also faces challenges such as high upfront costs and the need for specialized maintenance. Overall, the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for more efficient and reliable data center cooling solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Large Data Centers



Small And Mid-sized Data Centers

Component

Solution



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio