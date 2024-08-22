Data Center M&A Deals on the Rise Again, Heading Towards Record Levels

Aug 22, 2024, 15:45 ET
RENO, Nev., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Synergy Research Group shows that after a relative lull in 2023, data center-oriented M&A deals in 2024 are once again poised to pass the $40 billion milestone. Total topline numbers show that 2021 and 2022 were the peak in terms of the aggregate value of all deals formally closed. In both years the total value of deals closed was around $50 billion. In 2023 there was then a drop off with total value falling by 47% to $26 billion. However, those 2021 and 2022 numbers were boosted by the four biggest deals ever seen in the industry, each valued at $10 billion or more. If mega-deals of $2 billion or more are separated out, then the trend in the flow of what might be termed "regular deals" shows a different pattern. 2021 was still the peak, 2022 dropped off by 30%, 2023 dropped again but only by 9%, and 2024 is now poised to potentially surpass the 2021 record. Total deals closed so far in 2024 are valued at $36.7 billion, with another $7.1 billion agreed but not yet formally closed. Synergy is also aware of a pipeline of well over $20 billion in possible future deals, where companies are seeking sales or considering strategic options. When some or all of those pending deals close, and taking into account the flow of deals which happen without prior notice and the conversion of some of the pipeline, the final 2024 M&A figure could well match the high seen in 2021.
