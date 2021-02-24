Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026 - In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19
Feb 24, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Market Report
The data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2021-2026.
The global data center market size has witnessed a significant boost since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The demand for data centers has increased because of the increased access to internet-related services aided by nation-wide lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the internet traffic between 25% and 30% during the initial lockdown period (March-April) worldwide, which is 10X times than normal growth (~3% per month).
Cloud-based services have observed a spike as organizations, including government bodies, require to transfer, store, and secure confidential data and information. Similarly, the impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented on the IoT devices market. IoT-enabled devices have witnessed high acceptance for monitoring and surveillance purposes, especially in the healthcare sector.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The US data center market is expected to reach approx. $104 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 3%. Strong growth of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which are increasing the rack power density over 15 kW, is a major driving factor for the market. The high procurement of NVMe-based all-flash storage solutions, coupled with the increased deployment of 25 GbE and 100 GbE switch ports, is influencing the market growth. Also, the incorporation of custom-designed solutions namely OCP-based infrastructure will continue to grow. The deployment of 5G across the region is likely to result in strong data growth and application workloads, resulting in high-performance computing infrastructure procurement as well as the construction of edge data centers across the region.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global data center market share is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors, which operating under several verticals - IT, storage, network, electrical, mechanical, and general construction. The IT market witnessed significant growth in revenue contribution from ODM server manufacturers. HPE, Dell Technologies, dominate the leading revenue share in the server and storage markets.
Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based application workloads. However, to gain market share, vendors should target enterprises in the APAC and MEA regions. With a revenue share of around 39%, Cisco dominated the market, and the revenue growth has been aided by strong demand for Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading power infrastructure players. Cummins, KOHLER-SDMO, MTU On-Site Energy, and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the generators market.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments
- Growing Procurement Of Renewable Energy
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Innovative Ups Battery Technology
- Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
- Ai Promotes Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
- Rise of QLC Nand Flash Drives
- Increase In Adoption Of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports
- Increasing Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
Market Enablers
- COVID-19 Boosts Data Center Demand
- Cloud Adoption Drives The Data Center Market
- Snowballing Demand For Big Data & IOT Investments
- Colocation Investment Continue To Rise
- M&AS To Fuel Data Center Growth
- Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers
- Availability Of Power Resources & Tax Incentives
Market Restraints
- Rising Carbon Emission From Data Centers
- Increase In Power & Network Outages
- Location Constraints For Data Center Construction
- Lack Of Skilled Workforce
- Security Challenges In Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Market Enablers
10 Market Restraints
11 Market Landscape
12 Infrastructure
13 IT Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
17 Cooling Technique
18 Liquid Cooling Technique
19 General Construction
20 Tier Standards
Key Vendors
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur Group
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Bouygues
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- Mercury Engineering
- M+W Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Extreme Networks
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Juniper
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Alfa Laval
- Altima Technologies
- Assa Abloy
- Bosch Security Systems
- The Condair Group
- Delta Group
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Hitech
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls Royce Power Systems AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Socomec Group
- Trane
- ZincFive
Other Prominent Data Center Contractors
- Arup Group
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- CSF Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building CO.
- HDR Architecture
- ISG
- Jones Engineering
- Kirby Group
- KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI SA)
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson Construction
- Red-Engineering
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21VIANET (Century Internet Data Center)
- Africa Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centres
- Cologix (COLO-D)
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- Etisalat Group
- Global Switch
- Keppel DC
- NEXTDC
- QTS Realty Trust
- Scala Data Centers
- Shanghai Athub
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Teraco Data Environments
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Center
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4zfan
