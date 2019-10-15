Data Center Market in Africa - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: Increased Adoption of Hyperconverged and Converged Infrastructure Platforms

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in Africa - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 20182024.

The increasing procurement of renewable energy sources is expected to be a significant driver for the Africa data center market. The growth in power consumption and the need for reliable power sources are also driving hyperscale service providers to purchase clean and renewable energy sources to power their facilities in Africa. Therefore, the availability of renewable energy sources in Africa sources is expected to drive hyperscale data center to adopt renewable energy infrastructure.

The concept of developing smart cities in Africa is likely to increase the demand for on-premise modular data center solutions in Africa. The Transform Africa Summit unveils the Smart Cities' Blueprint, which showcases the commitment of countries such as Rwanda, Nigeria, Ghana, and Ethiopia to develop and build smart cities. Huawei, a Chinese Telecom provider, along with Kenya government, has commenced a smart city initiative in Kenya, which will bring modular facilities in various locations across the city. Hence, these initiatives in the African continent are expected to drive the data center market in Africa.

Africa Data Center Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. The Africa data center market by severs is growing at a significant pace due to increased internet penetration. The government initiatives to establish the digital economy in Africa is likely to act as a strong catalyst for the adoption of IT infrastructure, especially severs. In Africa, the growing data generation will continue to increase the demand for high-performance storage infrastructure solutions. The increase in the data traffic and the decline in the price of 10GE switches are the major drivers for the Africa data center market by the network segment.

The UPS market in Africa is expected to witness growth as these systems are critical for continuous operations, and the prevention of infrastructure failures. The generator market in Africa will continue to grow due to the increased construction of large and mega data center facilities and the unreliable in the power grid connectivity. The increased construction of data center solutions in Africa is expected to increase the demand for transfer switches and switchgears during the forecast period. However, the use of switches will vary significantly based on capacity, cost, mean time between failures (MTBF), switching time, and design.

The data center facilities in Africa support free cooling systems. The market for cooling systems in Africa is likely to depend on the construction of mega and hyperscale facilities, especially 10 MW capacity. The adoption of cooling systems depends on the IT load, system capacities, expenditure, and future requirements. While several small facilities in Africa use DX-based CRAC units that operate at a low rack power density of around 3 kW, medium and large data center install CRAH units. With facilities now being built to handle more than 5 MW of IT load, the use of multiple CRAC & CRAH units in data halls is growing. Also, the adoption of air-cooled CRAC systems installed in line with cooling units that uses refrigerant or glycol-based cooling is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The Africa data center market is currently witnessing an increase in the construction of Greenfield projects. The development of mega facilities in Africa will drive the market for sustainable building development. Also, the growing investment in submarine cable projects will increase the need to establish point-of-presence facilities that are modular.

The increased awareness of the use of redundant infrastructure has significantly led to the decline of Tier I facilities in the past five years. While Tier II facilities in Africa have minimum redundancy, particularly in UPS and PDU systems, the colocation cost is low. Several under-developed projects in Africa largely fall in the tier III category. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Stringent environment regulations and the need to follow sustainable business practices are driving new facilities to be designed as per Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. The growth in the rack power density and critical data center applications is expected to shift many service operators to the Tier IV category during the forecast period. The incorporation of flexible designs is expected to configure up to 2N+1 redundancy in the tier IV data center in Africa.

Key Vendor Analysis

The Africa data center market is in the nascent stage, and it has strong growth potential as many enterprises are migrating from server rooms to cloud or colocation platforms. Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Huawei, Lenovo, and IBM are the leading players in the market. The competition is mostly based on pricing as several enterprises are procuring IT infrastructure under stringent budget constraints. The adoption of converged and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage



4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction



7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.1.1 Key

7.2 Growth of Internet Users in Africa

7.3 Growth of Smartphone users in Africa

7.4 Broadband Speed in Africa

7.5 Renewable Energy Capacity Installation in Africa

7.6 Data center Projects in Africa

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Digitization Fueling Data Center Investment

8.1.2 Cloud Adoption Propelling Data Center Investment

8.1.3 Big Data and IoT Spending to Fuel Data Center Investment

8.1.4 Migration from Server Rooms to Colocation and Managed Services

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Data Center Power Outages and Lack of Reliability

8.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

8.2.3 Location Constraints for Data Center Construction

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Renewable Energy in Data Centers

8.3.2 Smart City Initiatives to Grow Modular/Edge Data Center Deployment

8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Hyperconverged and Converged Infrastructure Platforms

8.3.4 Investments to Improve Broadband Connectivity

8.3.5 Faster Penetration of All Flash and Hybrid Storage in Africa

9 Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

10 Market By Infrastructure

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 IT Infrastructure

10.4 Electrical Infrastructure

10.5 Mechanical Infrastructure

10.6 General Construction

11 IT Infrastructure

11.1 Market Segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Server Infrastructure

11.3 Storage Infrastructure

11.4 Network Infrastructure

12 Electrical Infrastructure

12.1 Market segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 UPS Systems

12.3 Generators

12.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

12.5 Rack Power Distribution Units

12.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

13 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.1 Market segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Cooling Systems

13.3 Racks

13.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

14 Cooling Systems

14.1 Market segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

14.3 Chiller Units

14.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

14.5 Other Cooling Units

15 Cooling Technique

15.1 Market segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

15.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

16 General Construction

16.1 Market segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Building Development

16.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

16.4 Building Design

16.5 Physical Security

16.6 DCIM

17 Tier Standards

17.1 Market segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Overview of Tier Standards

17.3 Tier I & II

17.4 Tier III

17.5 Tier IV

Prominent Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Lenovo

NetApp

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Rittal

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Kinolt (Euro-Diesel)

Hitec Power Protection

Legrand Group

Mtu Onsite Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag)

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Contractors



Aveng Grinaker

Atkins

Concor

Future-Tech

Huawei

Edarat Group

ETIX EVERYWHERE

Harinsa Qatar

Prominent Data Center Investors



Africa Data Centers

MainOne

Icolo.io

Teraco Data Environments

Internet Solutions

Cloud Exchange

Medasys

Medallion Communications

