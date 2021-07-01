Data Center Market in China in Internet Services & Infrastructure Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in China. Hyperconvergence enables IT service providers to combine multiple technologies that can be operated in a separate integrated system. Also, the low cost of implementation has increased the adoption of hyper-converged solutions among organizations in China. This has necessitated the need for managing high volumes of data generated across organizations, which is driving the growth of the data center market in China.

As per Technavio, the growing need for cloud storage will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Data Center Market: Growing need for cloud storage

Cloud storage solutions are cost-effective compared to on-premise solutions and require a nominal subscription fee. They also enable users to access system resources from various locations without the need for system hardware. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud solutions among organizations, which has increased the demand for cloud storage. This is driving investments in the construction of new data center facilities, thereby driving the market growth.

"Increasing investment in quantum computing and the rising demand for supercomputing will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the data center market in China by Component (IT infrastructure, General construction, Power management systems, Cooling systems, and Others). During the forecast period, the IT infrastructure segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

