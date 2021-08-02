Data Center Market in China to grow by USD 55.30 billion|Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market value in China is set to grow by USD 55.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Center Market in China is segmented as below:
- Component
- IT Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Power Management Systems
- Cooling Systems
- Others
Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the data center market in China in the Internet Services & Infrastructure industry include Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Data Center Market in China size
- Data Center Market in China trends
- Data Center Market in China industry analysis
The increasing investment in quantum computing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing focus on consolidating data centers may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in China during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center market in China
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in China
