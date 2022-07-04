Data Center Market in Malaysia to observe USD 2.08 Bn growth | Demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers to boost growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The data center market in Malaysia is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as R and D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M and A, market expansion activities, and investments in market growth opportunities to remain competitive. Some companies are focusing on M and A strategies to enhance their market share and geographic footprints. Vendors equipped with improved technical and financial resources are focusing on developing products that can make competitors' products outdated and non-competitive even before they are launched.

Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers, digital transformation initiatives and efforts, and the growing demand among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will offer immense growth opportunities, need for high capital investment, growing concerns over server security, and server workload optimization will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Segmentation

The data center market in Malaysia is segmented as below:

Type

Data Center Servers



Data Center Storage



Data Center Networking Solutions



Data Center Powering and Cooling Solutions

The market growth in the data center servers segment will be significant over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the expansion and the construction of new data center facilities in Malaysia is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center market in Malaysia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center market in Malaysia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in Malaysia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the data center market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in Malaysia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Malaysia

Data Center Market In Malaysia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.86

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd.,

NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market



Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 10: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 11: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Chart on Malaysia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Malaysia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 22: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Chart on Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Chart on Data center servers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Data center servers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Data center storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Data center storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Data center networking solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Data center networking solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 42: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 Market challenges

7.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

7.4 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

8.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Overview on factors of disruption

8.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 46: Impact of key risks on business

9 Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Matrix on vendor position and classification

9.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

9.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

9.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

9.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

9.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

9.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

9.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

9.10 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 80: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 83: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

9.11 NetApp Inc.

Exhibit 85: NetApp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: NetApp Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: NetApp Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus

9.12 NTT Communications Corp.

Exhibit 90: NTT Communications Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: NTT Communications Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: NTT Communications Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 93: NTT Communications Corp. - Key offerings

10 Appendix

10.1 Scope of the report

10.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 94: Inclusions checklist

10.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

10.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

10.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

