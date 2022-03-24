Data Center Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 12.60 Bn | IT infrastructure segment to hold largest share | Technavio

The market is fragmented and is highly competitive. The increasing adoption of cloud solutions is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. Vendors are entering into long-term partnership contracts with end-users to increase their presence as well as their market shares.

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing applications of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of land in Singapore, the need for high CAPEX and OPEX for data centers, and the lack of strong subsea networks in Southeast Asia will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Component

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Construction



Mechanical Construction



General Construction



Security Solutions

Geography

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Rest Of South-East Asia

The IT infrastructure segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of data centers and the increasing demand for white box servers are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, Singapore will have the largest share of the market. The region accounted for a 35% share of the overall market in 2020. The increasing investments in hyper-scale data centers by global vendors is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing demand for edge computing in the country will be contributing to the growth of the data center market in Singapore. Our data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Data Center Market in Southeast Asia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Data Center Market in Southeast Asia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the data center market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Southeast Asia

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.20 Regional analysis Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia Performing market contribution Singapore at 35% Key consumer countries Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NTT Communications Corp.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

