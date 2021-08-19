Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Witnesses Emergence of Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The report identifies an increase in the application of IoT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, digital transformation initiatives and efforts, and proximity to connectivity gateways, and the presence of strong submarine cable networks are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market's growth in the long run. The report also provides information on other latest trends and challenges impacting the overall market environment.

The data center market in Southeast Asia covers the following areas:

Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Sizing

Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Forecast

Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Analysis

This data center market report in Southeast Asia presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Component (IT infrastructure, Electrical construction, Mechanical construction, General construction, and Security solutions) and Geography (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia). By component, the IT infrastructure segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 35% of the market's growth will originate from Singapore during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for edge computing in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NTT Communications Corp.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

