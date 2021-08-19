Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Witnesses Emergence of Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the data center market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 12.60 billion, at a CAGR of about 13% during 2021-2025. The report on the data center market in Southeast Asia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies an increase in the application of IoT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, digital transformation initiatives and efforts, and proximity to connectivity gateways, and the presence of strong submarine cable networks are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market's growth in the long run. The report also provides information on other latest trends and challenges impacting the overall market environment.
The data center market in Southeast Asia covers the following areas:
Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Sizing
Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Forecast
Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Analysis
This data center market report in Southeast Asia presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Component (IT infrastructure, Electrical construction, Mechanical construction, General construction, and Security solutions) and Geography (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia). By component, the IT infrastructure segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 35% of the market's growth will originate from Singapore during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for edge computing in the region.
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Digital Realty Trust Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Global Switch Holdings Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Digital Realty Trust Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Global Switch Holdings Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
