Data Center Market Investment in Thailand to Reach USD 1.33 Billion in 2028, New Entrants Like OneAsia Network, Telehouse & Chindata Intensifying the Market Competition - Arizton

Feb 07, 2023, 12:00 ET
Thailand is one of the developing and emerging colocation markets in Southeast Asia, with several new entrants, such as OneAsia Network, Telehouse, and Chindata Group, entering the market. Many global players are likely to enter the market.
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Thailand data center market will grow at a CAGR OF 10% from 2022-2028. Thailand is witnessing a boom in data center investment and services and is among the leading emerging data center markets in the Southeast Asia region. Several Companies are increasing their market share and footprints in Thailand by acquiring data center companies or expanding their presence through mergers and collaborations. For instance, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centers) acquired around 67% stake in Genesis Data Center with an investment of around $10.8 million. Data center investments in Thailand over the next 3-4 years expect to be aggressive and high due to the entry of several global operators. However, we expect more global operators to enter the market during the forecast period.
Thailand Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 1.33 Billion
|
Market Size – Area (2028)
|
226 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size- Power Capacity (2028)
|
56 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
10 %
|
Colocation Market Size - Revenue (2028)
|
USD 320 Million
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Improvement in Inland and Submarine Connectivity
· Adoption of Cloud Services Enables the Digitalization
· Big Data & IoT Technology driving Data Center Investments
|
Page Number
|
107
|
Key Leading Vendors
|
IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, HPE, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: Arup, Architects 49, Chaan, Finishing Touch Design Studio, Meinhardt Group, Plan Architect, PPS Group, and QTC Group
Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Fuji Electric, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Siemens, and Vertiv
Data Center Investors: AIS Business (CSL), Alibaba Cloud, Internet Thailand (INET), NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, SUPERNAP Thailand, Tencent Cloud, and True IDC
New Entrants: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Chindata Group, Edge Centres, Google, KT Corporation, Nautilus Data Technologies, OneAsia Network, and Telehouse
|
Market Segmentation
|
IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standard
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3694
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Investment Opportunities in Thailand
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is developing its second data center facility, STT Bangkok 2. The facility is expected to be operational in the next 1–2 years.
- M&A and JV are the major practices that global data center operators adopt to enter the market or expand their presence. For instance,
- In August 2022, Chindata Group's subsidiary, Bridge Data Centres, announced its entry into the market by acquiring a data center facility from WHA Logistics in Bangkok.
- In January 2022, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centers) acquired around 67% stake in Genesis Data Center by investing around $10.8 million. The company announced its plans to build a data center campus in the country in partnership with Interlink Telecom.
- In October 2021, Singtel, a Singapore-based telecom company, announced its plan to constitute a 50:50 joint venture with Gulf Energy, constituting a new data center company in the country. Later, in February 2022, a Thailand-based telecom company, AIS (Advanced Info Service), partnered with Singtel and Gulf Energy to build data centers in the country. The facility development is expected to begin soon and will likely be operational during the forecast period.
- The merger between two telecom companies - True Corporation and dtac (Total Access Communication):
- In October 2022, the Thailand regulators approved a merger of around $7.3 billion between the two telecom companies, resulting in a new company, NewCo, with around 51 million customers.
- However, in November 2022, the merger between two telecom companies was delayed, and the deal is likely to be completed by Q1 2023.
- Amazon Web Services has planned to develop a new cloud and data center region in Rayong, Thailand, with a building size of over 53,800 square feet area. In addition, the company also launched a new local and edge zone in Bangkok, Thailand, in December 2022.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Thailand market revenue.
- Assessment of the revenue share between retail colocation and wholesale colocation across the Thailand market.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the Thailand market.
- A detailed study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 32
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07
- Coverage: 5 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Thailand
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Thailand market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report considers the present scenario of the Thailand data center market and its market dynamics for 2023−2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- Architects 49
- Chaan
- Finishing Touch Design Studio
- Meinhardt Group
- Plan Architect
- PPS Group
- QTC Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AIS Business (CSL)
- Alibaba Cloud
- Internet Thailand (INET)
- NTT Global Data Centers
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- Tencent Cloud
- True IDC
New Entrants
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Chindata Group
- Edge Centres
- KT Corporation
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- OneAsia Network
- Telehouse
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:
Internet Data Center Market in China - The Internet data center market in China size by investment is expected to cross USD 34.03 billion by 2028. Technological innovations, rapid growth in demand for digital transformations, and government strategies for the data center industry are among the major driving factors of the market. Global cloud operators such as Microsoft and AWS are setting up their presence in the Internet data center market in China through colocating in local data centers led by the foreign direct investment policy of the country, under which foreign investors must partner with local firms to enter the market.
Japan Data Center Market - The Japan data center market is estimated to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2027. The country is among the top data center market in the APAC region, after China and Australia, in terms of investment. The high internet and social media penetration across the country is driven by the deployment of 5G services, better and improved inland connectivity, availability of renewable energy and free cooling solutions, and others, making Japan an attractive market for investors.
Singapore Data Center Market - Singapore data center market is expected to reach USD 5.7 million by 2027; The Singapore data center market currently includes about 23 unique third-party data center service providers operating more than 40 facilities. The country also has several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises.
Malaysia Data Center Market - Malaysia data center market is expected to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2027. Malaysia data center market is one of the most mature data center markets after Singapore in Southeast Asian countries. Malaysia's government is continuously improving the country's digital economy. The Ministry of International Trade and Industry aims to be a solution provider for new technologies and attract investment in the manufacturing industry.
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Thailand
- Historical Market Scenario
- 30+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Bangkok
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Thailand
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Thailand Market
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Thailand
- Colocation Services Market in Thailand
- Data Center Demand across Industries in the Thailand
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 8: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997487/THAILAND_DATA_CENTER_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article