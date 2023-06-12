Data Center Market size in China is set to grow by USD 101,794 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center market size in China is estimated to grow by USD 101,794 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.22% during the forecast period. For more insights on the history (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Data Center Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Data Center Market In China - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This data center market report in China extensively covers market segmentation by component (IT infrastructure, power management, mechanical construction, general construction, and others), and end-user (BFSI, telecom and IT, government, energy and utilities, and others).

The market share growth by the IT infrastructure segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment is further segmented into servers, storage systems, and networking solutions. Furthermore, this segment is further segmented into servers, storage systems, and networking solutions. Moreover, hardware dependability and durability are essential to server operations and vendors test the functionality of the dual power supplies, RAID systems, a redundant array of independent disks, and error-correcting code (ECC) memory that make up a typical server. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Data Center Market in China – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers notably drives the market growth.

These solutions are a method of data center management that entails turning servers, storage, networking, and virtualization tools into turnkey appliances.

Furthermore, IT service providers can combine technologies that can be used in a different integrated system due to hyper-convergence.

Moreover, converged infrastructure solutions are preferred by businesses because of how inexpensively they can be implemented.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth for the data center market in China during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of containerized data centers is an emerging trend influencing market growth.

To expand data center capacity, modular and containerized data centers are portable types of data centers are used.

Furthermore, containerized data centers can be positioned wherever necessary, depending on the situation, and can be shipped, retrofitted, and added to existing data centers due to their integration with a number of modules.

Additionally, as a result of the growing demand for data centers, several organizations have started to commercialize containerized data centers.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high power consumption of data centers is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

There is a discrepancy between the supply and demand for energy in the country.

Furthermore, the demand for power has risen quickly. Data centers require a lot of power in industries.

Resultantly, data centers have high energy costs as one data center uses as much electricity as tens of thousands of households.

Therefore, such factors may hinder the growth of the data center market in China during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Data Center Market Report in China?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center market in China between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the data center market in China and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center market across China

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center market in China vendors

Related Reports:

The data center market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 171.29 billion. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the imposition of data protection regulation, the increasing adoption of big data analytics and the rising data center construction. The data center market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medium and small enterprises and large enterprises) and component (IT infrastructure, power management, cooling solutions, general construction, and others).

The green data center market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 146.95 billion. This green data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management), end-user (BFSI, energy, IT and telecom, and healthcare and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing electricity consumption and cost are notably driving green data center market growth.

Data Center Market Scope in China Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 101,794 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.47 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Beijing Sinnet technology Co. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., CICC Data Group Co. Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GDS Holdings Ltd., Global Switch Ltd., Shanghai Dataport Co. Ltd., Telstra Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., VNET Group Inc., Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Zenlayer Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

