Data Center Market Size In China is set to grow by USD 181.33 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for hyper-converged data centers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market size in China is estimated to grow by USD 181.33 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.28% during the forecast period. Rising demand for hyper-converged data centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of server disaggregation to improve utilization rates. However, growing focus on consolidating data centers poses a challenge. Key market players include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Beijing Sinnet technology Co. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., CICC Data Group Co. Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GDS Holdings Ltd., Global Switch Ltd., Shanghai Dataport Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., VNET Group Inc., Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Zenlayer Inc..

Data Center Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.28% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 181335.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.64 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries China Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Beijing Sinnet technology Co. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., CICC Data Group Co. Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GDS Holdings Ltd., Global Switch Ltd., Shanghai Dataport Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., VNET Group Inc., Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Zenlayer Inc.

Market Driver

Data centers in China are facing the challenge of increasing power consumption due to the growing adoption of cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and IoT workloads. To address this issue, server disaggregation is gaining popularity as a solution. This approach logically separates server components into memory and compute subsystems, increasing server efficiency and reducing power consumption. With server disaggregation, workloads can utilize exactly the resources they need, preventing the need for replacing entire servers for just one component. Vendors are introducing composable server infrastructure solutions to help data centers in China allocate resources dynamically and efficiently, driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Data Center market in China is witnessing significant growth due to increasing digital services and data storage needs. Regulatory requirements and expanding user bases drive businesses to prioritize scalability and efficiency in their infrastructure. This includes increasing storage capacity, computing power, and adopting green data centers with renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric electricity. Energy-efficient solutions and the rollout of 5G networks are also key trends. Businesses, including large enterprises and cloud service providers, are investing in data centers for hyper scalability and modern processes. The market consists of hardware and software segments, with enterprise network equipment, virtualization, and professional services playing crucial roles. Traditional data centers are being replaced by modularized, compact, and portable options, which offer cost savings and flexibility. Despite the high initial cost, data center operators are turning to hyperscale and hyper-dense server racks for advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Market Challenges

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing concept that enables organizations to utilize virtualized computing resources over the Internet. The adoption of IaaS has resulted in data center consolidation, which involves reducing data center sizes or merging facilities. This consolidation leads to cost savings as organizations shift to common cloud platforms. However, the transition to virtualized storage requires careful planning for efficiency and capacity. Virtualization increases I/O streams through resource pooling, but efficiency can be compromised due to the high IOPS. Data center consolidation is a complex process requiring expertise and time, and carries risks. Despite these challenges, the focus on consolidation is expected to negatively impact the growth of the data center market in China during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The Data Center market in China is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for digital data from organizations, driven by remote working and the internet. Hyperscale data centers and cloud service providers lead this trend, requiring high server rack density and advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Traditional data centers face challenges in hyper scalability, sustainability, and automation. Modular data centers offer a solution, but small enterprises may find the upfront costs prohibitive. Technology providers are focusing on energy efficiency and green data centers to address concerns over electricity consumption and sustainability. The Department of Energy is pushing for modern business processes and asset performance management to optimize data center capacity and functionality. Information security is a top concern, with software testing and enterprise engineering solutions essential for maintaining operating conditions. Global traffic and internet usage continue to surge, driving the need for cloud computing and edge computing. Energy consumption remains a challenge, with electricity costs a significant expense. Organizations must balance functionality and cost-effectiveness while ensuring data security. Overall, the Data Center market in China presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses and technology providers alike.

Segment Overview

This data center market in China report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 IT infrastructure

1.2 Power management

1.3 Mechanical construction

1.4 General construction

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 BFSI

2.2 Telecom and IT

2.3 Government

2.4 Energy and utilities

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC



1.1 IT infrastructure- The Data Center market in China continues to grow, with significant investments from domestic and international companies. In 2020, the market size was valued at over USD30 billion and is projected to reach USD60 billion by 2025. Key drivers include increasing digitalization, cloud adoption, and data protection regulations. Companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and Huawei are major players, expanding their data center capacities to meet growing demand. China's favorable business environment and large population make it an attractive market for data center investments.

The global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for scalable, cost-effective IT solutions. Parallelly, the global Containerized and Modular Data Center Market is expanding due to rising adoption of flexible and efficient data center solutions. Additionally, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market is thriving as organizations seek enhanced visibility and control over data center operations. These markets are pivotal in supporting the evolving needs of businesses in a rapidly digitizing world.

Research Analysis

The Data Center Market in China is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for digital services and expanding user base. Businesses require more storage capacity and efficient infrastructure to support modern processes and advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Regulatory requirements are also driving the need for data centers that prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency. Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric electricity, are being integrated into data centers to reduce carbon emissions. Hyper scalability and automation are essential for business scalability, while energy-efficient solutions and 5G network enable faster data transmission speeds and edge computing services. Micro data centers and cloud services are also gaining popularity among large enterprises for their cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Overall, the Data Center Market in China is a dynamic and innovative space, driven by the demands of the digital economy and the pursuit of sustainability.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Market in China is experiencing significant growth due to the expanding user base and increasing digital services adoption. Businesses require more data storage needs to support modern business processes, leading to a surge in demand for efficient infrastructure with high computing power. Regulatory requirements for data security and sustainability are driving the adoption of green data centers, which utilize renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric electricity. Energy-efficient solutions are essential for data center operators to reduce their carbon footprint and lower operating costs. The market comprises various segments, including hardware, software, and professional services. The hardware segment includes server racks, enterprise network equipment, and virtualization solutions. The software segment offers cloud services, data transmission services, and edge computing services. Modularized data centers, micro data centers, and portable data centers are gaining popularity for their scalability and flexibility. Despite the high initial cost, large enterprises are investing in hyperscale data centers for hyper scalability and advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Small enterprises and cloud service providers are also adopting data centers to support remote working and increasing internet usage. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the global traffic and digital data generated by organizations. The Department of Energy is also promoting energy efficiency and sustainability in data centers to address concerns over electricity consumption and functionality.

