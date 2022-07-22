Data Center Market Size in China to Grow by USD 55.30 billion, Alibaba group holding ltd and Baidu Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 22, 2022, 01:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data centers are facilities that consist of computing, storage, and networking components that are used by enterprises to organize, process, store, and distribute large volumes of data. Enterprises rely heavily on applications and data, which are securely stored in data centers.
As per Technavio, the data center market size in China is expected to grow by USD 55.30 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.72% during the forecast period.
- What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 20.81%.
- Is the market concentrated or fragmented?
The market is fragmented.
- What is the parent market of the data center market in China?
The global Internet services and infrastructure market is the parent market of the data center market in China.
- What are the driver and challenges impacting the market?
The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers is driving the data center market growth in China. However, factors such as the growing focus on consolidating data centers may challenge the market growth.
The data center market in China report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Market in China Size
- Data Center Market in China Trends
- Data Center Market in China Industry Analysis
Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Alibaba group holding ltd - This company offers various products through the consumer electronic segments such as cameras, photos and accessories, chargers, batteries, power supplies, computer hardware and software, and earphone and headphone.
- Baidu Inc. - This company offers various products and services for users such as Baidu App, Baidu Search, Haokan and Baidu Post Bar.
- China Mobile Ltd - This company offers various data services such as 5G packs, 4G packs, and Wireline Broadband services.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd - This company offers operating data on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis for mobile billing subscribers, broadband subscribers, and local access subscribers.
- Digital Realty Trust Inc - This company offers various solutions such as data centers, connectivity, cloud, and PlatformDigital.
- Component
- IT Infrastructure: The IT infrastructure segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The IT infrastructure has been segmented into servers, storage systems, and networking solutions.
- General Construction
- Power Management Systems
- Cooling Systems
- Others
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in China during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center market in China across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in China
|
Data Center Market In China Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.72%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 55.30 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.81
|
Regional analysis
|
China
|
Performing market contribution
|
China at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba group holding ltd
- Baidu Inc.
- China Mobile Ltd
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
- Digital Realty Trust Inc
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Equinix Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Global Switch Holdings Ltd.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
