Data Center Market size is set to grow by USD 434.8 billionn from 2024-2028, Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 434.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G is driving market growth, with a trend towards implementation of ai in data centers. However, cybersecurity issues poses a challenge. Key market players include 365 Data Centers, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KDDI Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (IT infrastructure, Power management, Mechanical construction, General construction, and Security solutions), End-user (BFSI, Energy, IT, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 365 Data Centers, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KDDI Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Data centers are enhancing energy efficiency through the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI technology enables faster decision-making and optimization of server, power, and cooling systems. Data center service providers use AI in automation software to eliminate human intervention, facilitating energy-efficient operations. AI also optimizes cooling processes, allowing effective power usage and reducing downtime and human errors. AI monitors device performance in data centers, predicting potential failures and adjusting processes accordingly. Benefits of AI-based data center automation software include reduced infrastructure costs, operating costs, and deployment time. By 2028, advanced robots with AI and machine learning capabilities will increase cloud data center operating efficiency by over 30%. This trend will significantly contribute to the growth of the global data center market.

Data centers play a crucial role in storing and analyzing data for businesses, e-commerce companies, and individuals. With the rise of personalized data and application performance, data center workloads continue to grow. Mobile data use and internet usage have surged, leading to increased storage requirements. Cloud data storage solutions like Amazon Web Services offer scalability and flexibility. Data security, backups, and internet bandwidth are top priorities. Managed hosting and colocation offer customized solutions for businesses. Big data and data analytics are driving innovation, with intelligent buildings, public cloud, and hyper-scale platforms leading the way. The Department of Energy focuses on green data centers. AI, ML, IoT, and IT infrastructure are key trends. Software testing solutions ensure application performance. Customers demand digitalization, and businesses respond with innovative data center solutions.

Market Challenges

Data is a valuable asset for businesses, fueling revenue opportunities through trend analysis and informed decision-making. However, securing sensitive data, including customer information, is a significant concern. Cyberattacks, particularly those targeting cloud services and IoT solutions, pose a growing threat. Non-compliance with data protection regulations can lead to hefty penalties. The increase in DDoS attacks, which disrupt business continuity, is a major challenge. These factors may hinder the expansion of the global data center market. Enterprise server estates are at risk of being hacked, potentially compromising data and shutting down businesses. Strict government regulations on citizen data security add to the complexity for cloud service providers.

Data Centers face numerous challenges in today's digital world. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning require massive computing power, driving the need for advanced IT infrastructure. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing increase the demand for real-time data processing and scalability. Green Data Centers are essential for businesses seeking cost savings and sustainability. The Department of Energy and Enterprise Engineering Solutions focus on energy efficiency. Software Testing Help ensures data security and reliability. Customers, including individuals and B2B enterprises, demand faster response times and flexibility. Digitalization and the Digital Economy drive the exponential trend towards more data creation and usage. Challenges include latency, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and decentralized Data Centers. Local special circumstances, data sovereignty regulations, and macroeconomic factors also impact Data Center strategies. Businesses must adapt to the S-curve function of digital transformation, balancing hardware-related expenses with the benefits of cloud technology and data center systems. Macroeconomic factors like exchange rates, business leaders, and competitors influence decisions. Data loss and speed are critical concerns for end-users. Online retail and other industries require customized solutions. National statistical offices track the level of digitization, providing valuable insights. In summary, Data Centers must address these challenges to meet the evolving needs of the digital age.

Segment Overview

This data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 IT infrastructure

1.2 Power management

1.3 Mechanical construction

1.4 General construction

1.5 Security solutions End-user 2.1 BFSI

2.2 Energy

2.3 IT

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 IT infrastructure- The data center market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for digital transformation and cloud services. Companies are investing heavily in building and expanding their data centers to support their growing digital operations. Data centers provide businesses with the necessary infrastructure to store, manage, and process large amounts of data efficiently and securely. This investment in data centers is essential for businesses to remain competitive in today's digital economy.

The global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increased demand for scalable and secure infrastructure solutions. Meanwhile, the global Containerized and Modular Data Center Market is expanding rapidly, offering flexibility and cost-efficiency for enterprises. Additionally, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market is flourishing as organizations seek advanced tools for optimizing data center performance and energy efficiency. These markets collectively address the evolving needs of modern businesses, ensuring robust, efficient, and adaptive data center operations.

Research Analysis

The Data Center market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud computing, and Edge computing. These technologies are driving the demand for IT infrastructure to support real-time data processing, scalability, and flexibility. Digitalization is also playing a key role in the growth of the market, as businesses and individuals rely more on online retail, e-commerce, and personalized data for storing and analyzing data center workloads. Cloud technology and data center systems are becoming essential for cost savings and efficient management of data. However, the risk of lost data and the need for speed remain critical challenges for the market. Data Centers are essential for businesses to keep up with the demands of their customers and stay competitive. On-premises infrastructure continues to be a popular choice for some businesses due to its control and security benefits. Overall, the Data Center market is poised for continued growth as businesses and individuals increasingly rely on technology for their operations and personal lives.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for IT infrastructure to support Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and Cloud Computing. Green Data Centers are gaining popularity as businesses strive for cost savings, scalability, and flexibility. The Department of Energy is investing in energy-efficient data centers to reduce carbon emissions. Digitalization is transforming industries, from manufacturing to finance, with businesses and individuals relying on real-time data processing for decision-making. Decentralized Data Centers are emerging to address local special circumstances and data sovereignty regulations. Macroeconomic factors, such as the digital economy, internet penetration, and B2B enterprises' hardware-related expenses, are driving the market's exponential trend. Data center systems must provide application performance, storage requirements, and data security for mobile data use, internet usage, and cloud data storage. Data analytics and intelligent buildings are also key areas of focus, with public cloud, colocation, and hyper-scale platforms leading the way. Autonomous vehicles, IoT devices, and smart cities require low latency for optimal performance. Backups and data security are critical concerns for end-users, with managed hosting and colocation offering solutions for businesses. Big data and data analytics are essential for online retail and e-commerce, with personalized data storing and analyzing data center workloads becoming increasingly important. Cloud technology is revolutionizing the industry, with Amazon Web Services leading the charge. However, lost data and data security breaches remain significant challenges. The level of digitization, exchange rates, business leaders, and competitors are also influencing the market's direction.

