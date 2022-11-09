Data Center Market Size to Grow by USD 615.96 Bn, Rise in Adoption of Multi-cloud and Network Upgrades to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market is growing at a CAGR of 21.98% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 615.96 billion between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Market 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the data center market: Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp., among others.

The global data center market structure is fragmented in nature.

North America to have a significant share in the data center market.

to have a significant share in the data center market. Market to observe 20.22% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics

The data center market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G. Enterprises are using multi-cloud architecture to prevent data loss or downtime. The demand for the deployment of 5G networks across the globe is also expected to increase during the forecast period. With the implementation of 5G technologies and the increase in speed, the rate at which data is transmitted, generated, and consumed will grow. This will drive the need for upgrading the existing data center network infrastructure and increasing new data centers constructed closer to data origins, which will impact the market growth generated during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers throughout the world through its subsidiary Google.

The company offers high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers throughout the world through its subsidiary Google. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers data centers through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

The company offers data centers through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers data centers, namely Cisco Data Center, for networking and computing.

The company offers data centers, namely Cisco Data Center, for networking and computing. DXC Technology Co. - The company offers data centers to optimize and manage IT estate.

The company offers data centers to optimize and manage IT estate. Equinix Inc. - The company offers data centers with real-time, online infrastructure monitoring and flexible power and usage solutions.

Key Segments

The data center market is segmented by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions).

The IT infrastructure segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global data center market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the significant rise in the adoption of IT infrastructure owing to the growth in demand for computing power and storage.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global data center market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the dominating region and is expected to account for 35% of the global market share during the forecast period. Factors such as a significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries such as the US and Canada will drive the growth of the data center market in North America.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the data center market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 615.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.22 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Australia, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary 9

2. Market Landscape 17

2.1 Market ecosystem 18

2.2 Value chain analysis 26

3. Market Sizing 27

3.1 Market definition 28

3.2 Market segment analysis 30

3.3 Market size 2021 31

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 33

4. Five Forces Analysis 37

4.1 Five forces analysis 38

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 39

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 41

4.4 Threat of new entrants 42

4.5 Threat of substitutes 43

4.6 Threat of rivalry 44

4.7 Market condition 46

5. Market Segmentation by Component 47

5.1 Market segments 48

5.2 Comparison by Component 50

5.3 IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 51

5.4 Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 64

5.5 Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 73

5.6 General construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 80

5.7 Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 85

5.8 Market opportunity by Component 89

6. Customer landscape 90

6.1 Customer landscape 91

7. Geographic Landscape 92

7.1 Geographic segmentation 93

7.2 Geographic comparison 95

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 96

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 100

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 104

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 109

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 113

7.8 Key leading countries 117

7.9 Market opportunity by geography 118

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 120

8.1 Market drivers 121

8.2 Market challenges 124

8.3 Market trends 128

9. Vendor Landscape 131

9.1 Overview 132

9.2 Landscape disruption 133

10. Vendor Analysis 135

10.1 Vendors covered 136

10.2 Market positioning of vendors 138

10.3 Alphabet Inc. 140

10.4 Amazon.com Inc. 142

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc. 144

10.6 DXC Technology Co. 146

10.7 Equinix Inc. 148

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. 150

10.9 International Business Machines Corp. 152

10.10 Microsoft Corp. 154

10.11 Oracle Corp. 156

10.12 SAP SE 158

11. Appendix 160

11.1 Scope of the report 161

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 163

11.3 Research methodology 164

11.4 List of abbreviations 167

