Data center market to grow by 20.22% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Market

Vendors : 15+, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, among others

: 15+, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA)

The data center market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.96 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 21.98%, according to Technavio.

Data center market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global data center market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers throughout the world through its subsidiary Google.

The company offers high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers throughout the world through its subsidiary Google. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers data centers through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

The company offers data centers through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers data centers such as Cisco Data Center for networking and computing.

Global data center market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G

Demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers

Growing demand among SMEs

Key challenges

Cybersecurity issues

Time to market and high initial costs

Increasing power consumption

What are the key data covered in this data center market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the data center market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors

Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 615.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 20.22 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Australia, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 General construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Component

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 DXC Technology Co.

10.7 Equinix Inc.

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 SAP SE

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

