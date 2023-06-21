Data Center Market Worth $289.66 Billion in 2028, Explore More About Top Prominent Players, Business Outlook & Forecasts - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during 2022-2028.

Data Center Market Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC of the Data Center Market

192 - Tables

550 - Charts

1234 – Pages

The data center market is attractive, with data centers offering higher returns on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties. In 2022, owing to increased digitalization because of the pandemic, several initiatives taken by different countries in that direction, the deployment of technology such as IoT, big data, 5G, and edge, and increased investments by cloud service providers across various geographies, the colocation market witnessed significant growth.

The market also witnessed supply chain-related challenges in 2022 for IT and support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022; however, raw materials prices have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors. The market growth in 2022 was aided by previously announced projects and expansions of facilities in a few locations where data centers were deemed essential services. Most of the demand for colocation data center services is contributed by cloud-based service providers.

The data center market in the Americas is a developed market with an increasing presence of local and global data center operators, especially in countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Other emerging markets in 2022 included Argentina, Peru, and others. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with the major workforce shifting to remote working.

Global Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 289.66 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 215.73 Billion CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028) 5.03 % Market Size - Area (2028) 58.15 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 9,778.6 Mw Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, And Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Apac, And Southeast Asia Market Dynamics Growth in Submarine & Inland Connectivity

Increasing M&As and JVs Across the Industry

Big Data & IoT Fueling Data Center Investments

Government Support for Data Center Investments

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services

Key Insights

In data centers, the top of rack switches comprising 10/25 GbE ports will continue to grow, and the growing network traffic will increase the penetration of 25/40/100 GbE ports in the aggregation layer and 100/200/400 GbE in hyperscale facilities.

Hyperconverged platforms will overcome the complexity of data center operations and enable faster deployment of infrastructure compared to traditional integration of independent infrastructure silo.

The cost of Lithium-ion batteries is almost 3X more than VRLA UPS. However, lithium-ion batteries will provide more efficiency over five years compared to VRLA battery-based UPS systems.

Mega data center projects are facing difficult-to-get approvals for the use of water to cool down facilities. This prompts operators and vendors to collaborate and develop systems that can save up to 50% of water consumption in data centers.

Free cooling techniques will continue to dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in North America , Europe , Japan , and Northern China . The adoption of these systems is also growing in Australia and New Zealand .

, , , and . The adoption of these systems is also growing in and . The government's interest in promoting data center investments through land for development, reducing electricity tariffs, and renewable energy procurement will drive the market during the forecast period.

Data center construction in terms of investment, square feet area, and power (MW) continues to grow in the UK, Germany , Italy , France , Belgium , Spain , and the Netherlands .

, , , , , and . Almost all European countries will facilitate free cooling for over 5,000 hours a year, whereas Asia Pacific countries will still depend on water-based cooling.

countries will still depend on water-based cooling. The Nordic region will attract more hyperscale projects over the next three years. However, colocation investments in hyperscale facilities will mostly depend on service demand. Iceland will be a sought-after location for bitcoin mining operations and is likely to have a major impact on other Nordic regions in the upcoming years.

will be a sought-after location for mining operations and is likely to have a major impact on other Nordic regions in the upcoming years. In Central & Eastern Europe , Poland , Austria , the Czech Republic , and Russia are dominant countries attracting data center investments.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology Leveraging the Market Growth

The scalability of a data center is related to its power system capability to support the required additional loads. If the utility power is readily available, operators can maintain scalability to suit increasing demand while operating efficiency can be improved and maintained at a lower cost.

As digital transformation, technological innovation, and remote working continue to grow, data centers are integral in supporting businesses and organizations across all industries. With investment in power forming a significant portion of the CAPEX and OPEX for data center operators, innovations in power infrastructure will continue.

In January 2022 , Microsoft announced its plan to invest around $50 million in LanzaJet's sustainable fuel plant in Georgia . The fuel company will provide sustainable renewable diesel to Microsoft made of ethanol. The fuel will be a replacement for the diesel fuel that can be used by the operator for its data center generator sets and for some other uses that require fuel.

, Microsoft announced its plan to invest around in LanzaJet's sustainable fuel plant in . The fuel company will provide sustainable renewable diesel to Microsoft made of ethanol. The fuel will be a replacement for the diesel fuel that can be used by the operator for its data center generator sets and for some other uses that require fuel. Mitsubishi Electric offers the Mitsubishi Power SOFC system that can provide electricity and heat in a single system. Hydrogen, natural gas, biofuel, or a mixture of any hydrogen ratio can power the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC).

General Electric's gas generators also run on natural or other gases such as biogas, landfill, sewage, and combustible industrial waste gases.

Bloom Energy, a major provider of fuel cells, has also installed natural gas-powered fuel cells in data centers worldwide.

In September 2022 , Equinix, in partnership with the National University of Singapore , announced its plan to test hydrogen-powered fuel cells as a power source for its data centers in Singapore .

, Equinix, in partnership with the , announced its plan to test hydrogen-powered fuel cells as a power source for its data centers in . In September 2022 , Nxtra (Airtel) announced its plan to deploy hydrogen fuel cells, which will be provided by Bloom Energy, in one of its data center facilities in Karnataka, India .

, Nxtra (Airtel) announced its plan to deploy hydrogen fuel cells, which will be provided by Bloom Energy, in one of its data center facilities in Karnataka, . In August 2022 , the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) worked with Toyota to evaluate and install a 1 MW fuel-cell power generation system, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell at NREL's Flatirons Campus.

, the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) worked with Toyota to evaluate and install a 1 MW fuel-cell power generation system, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell at NREL's Flatirons Campus. The UK data center service provider Kao Data has partnered with Crown Oil to replace its diesel backup generator with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel generators. The company plans to replace the 45,000 liters of diesel with more than 750,000 liters of HVO fuel in its Harlow data center campus on full build.

In addition, Ark Data Centers is replacing the diesel in the fuel tanks of their generators with HVO. The company believes using HVO will reduce fossil emissions by 90%, particulate emissions by >25%, and NOx emissions by >15. In addition, the company believes that the use of natural gas generators provides significant reductions in NOx and SOx emissions than the equivalent diesel generators running on HVO.

Adoption of AI-Based Infrastructure Driving Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling Booming the Market Growth

The data center market is witnessing substantial growth in advanced technology adoption, such as AI & ML. Countries across the globe have substantially started adopting AI for several operations. In January 2019, the US Federal government launched the American AI initiative to encourage investments in AI in the country, which was later codified under the National AI Initiative Act of 2020. The act includes increasing investment in AI research, implementing Federal AI computing and data resources, setting AI technical standards, upskilling Americans on skills in AI, and reinforcing international cooperation on AI.

Liquid cooling is the most popular cooling technology used in High-Performance Computing (HPC) in data centers to support AI and ML workloads. These technologies require powerful computing capabilities for TPU, where the heat generated exceeds the cooling limit and thus demands superior efficiency to keep the chips working optimally.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany



Ireland



The UK



France



Belgium



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Portugal



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Norway



Sweden



Denmark



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Austria



Czech Republic



Other CEE Countries

Middle East

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Bahrain



Oman



Kuwait



Qatar



Israel



Jordan



Other Middle East Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Ethiopia



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



Japan



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asia Countries

