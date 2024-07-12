Data Center Mechanical Construction Market size is set to grow by USD 18.12 billion from 2024-2028, Growing investments in data center construction boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center mechanical construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period. Growing investments in data center construction is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing investment in hyperscale data centers. However, focus on data center consolidation poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Asetek, Black Box Corp, Coolit Systems, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., International Business Machines Corp., King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, LiquidStack B.V., Munters Group AB, NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Submer Technologies SL, Super Micro Computer Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center mechanical construction market 2024-2028

Data Center Mechanical Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.76% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18123.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, UK, Australia, and Japan Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Asetek, Black Box Corp, Coolit Systems, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., International Business Machines Corp., King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, LiquidStack B.V., Munters Group AB, NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Submer Technologies SL, Super Micro Computer Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

1.1 Cooling solutions- The Data Center Mechanical Construction Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expanding needs of hyperscale facilities operated by public cloud providers. This market encompasses networking equipment, colocation services, and the IT infrastructure segment, including Tier 3 and Tier 4 facilities. IT and telecom companies are at the forefront of data center construction, focusing on data storage and processing capabilities, edge computing, and 5G technology integration. Construction companies and engineering firms play crucial roles in site selection, architectural design, electrical installations, and mechanical installations. Compliance with redundancy, uptime, and mission-critical application requirements is paramount. Skilled labor is essential for complex infrastructure needs, including prefabricated components, digital transformation initiatives, and cloud services. Sustainability and energy efficiency are key considerations, with renewable energy sources and efficient cooling systems increasingly adopted. Construction projects require project management expertise, adherence to compliance standards, and a focus on security. Electrical and mechanical infrastructure are integral to these facilities, serving mission-critical applications in healthcare, finance, and other industries.

Research Analysis

The Data Center Mechanical Construction Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for data storage, processing capabilities, and digital transformation initiatives. Edge computing and 5G technology are driving the need for smaller, decentralized data centers. Security is a top priority, leading to the adoption of prefabricated components and modular design. Construction companies and engineering firms are partnering to deliver IT projects, from site selection and architectural design to electrical and mechanical installations. Sustainability is a key consideration, with hyperscale facilities and public cloud providers investing in renewable energy and energy-efficient systems. The IT infrastructure segment, including Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centers, is expected to dominate the market. Networking equipment, colocation services, and cloud services are also significant contributors. Project management, including project delivery methods and risk management, is crucial for successful data center construction. The market is also witnessing the integration of IT and telecom, with the convergence of data centers and communication networks. Overall, the Data Center Mechanical Construction Market is a dynamic and evolving industry, driven by technological advancements and the growing demand for digital services.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Mechanical Construction Market encompasses the design, engineering, and construction of data storage facilities, including data centers and edge computing sites. With the surge in digital transformation initiatives, cloud services, and 5G technology, the market is experiencing significant growth. Construction companies and engineering firms collaborate on site selection, architectural design, electrical and mechanical installations, and project management. Complex infrastructure requirements demand efficient cooling systems, renewable energy sources, and sustainable designs. Skilled labor is essential for compliance with redundancy, uptime, and mission-critical application standards. Hyperscale data centers, colocation facilities, and multi-tenant facilities require capital investment in IT infrastructure, power distribution, and cooling solutions. Major industries, such as healthcare and finance, rely on data centers for their electrical and mechanical infrastructure, including generators, transfer switches, switchgears, and networking equipment. The IT infrastructure segment, including Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centers, is a significant contributor to the market's growth. The market also caters to public cloud providers, hyperscale facilities, and IT projects, with a focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and compliance standards.

