Data Center Physical Infrastructure Market Gets AI Boost in 3Q 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

DCPI Market Growth Forecast to Accelerate in 2025 from AI Boom

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) market maintained double-digit revenue growth in 3Q 2024, as purpose-built physical infrastructure deployments to support accelerated computing workloads increasingly materialize at scale.

"The AI growth cycle for DCPI picked up steam in 3Q 2024. Top-line revenue growth for the DCPI market was comparable to the previous quarter, but the underlying product mix notably shifted towards products and systems with characteristics to support high-density accelerated computing workloads," said Lucas Beran, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "As expected, this shift was primarily realized from growth in liquid cooling and high ampacity power distribution infrastructure, which we anticipate will accelerate further in the coming year.

"Additionally, in what has become the new norm, orders outpaced expectations and continued to drive DCPI vendor backlogs higher. The continued strength in orders and historically high vendor backlogs gives me significant confidence that revenue growth will accelerate in 2025, but also points to sustained growth in the years to follow," continued Beran.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2024 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

Modine and Eaton led all vendors in market share gains, while Huawei and Vertiv lost share.

Revenue growth occurred in all regions, paced by the highest growth rate in North America . Growth accelerated in EMEA ( Europe , Middle East , and Africa ), China , and Asia Pacific excluding China as DCPI deployments for accelerated computing workloads started building momentum outside of North America .

. Growth accelerated in EMEA ( , , and ), , and excluding as DCPI deployments for accelerated computing workloads started building momentum outside of . Revenues grew across all market segments. Growth, however, was skewed towards deployments to support accelerated computing. Facility power distribution paced all market segments for the fourth quarter in a row, led by revenue growth from high-ampacity busways. In thermal management, air-based thermal management revenues were flat against a difficult comparison, while liquid cooling revenues doubled Y/Y.

Looking ahead, DCPI market growth is expected to grow double-digits in 2024. We forecast DCPI market revenue growth to accelerate to high teens in 2025, driven by the construction of purpose-built accelerated computing facilities from cloud and colocation service providers materialize at scale.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Physical Infrastructure quarterly report provides a complete overview of the Data Center Physical Infrastructure market. This covers market sizes and forecasts for uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management, cabinet power distribution and busway, rack power distribution, IT racks and containment, and software and services. Allocation of manufacturing revenues by cloud service providers, telco, colocation, and enterprise customer segments is also provided. The report also shares insights into market trends, future outlook, and competitive landscape. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group