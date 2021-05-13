Data Center Power Market: Evolving Opportunities with Cummins Inc. and Eaton Corp. Plc | Technavio
May 13, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center power market is expected to grow by USD 14.40 billion, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Data Center Power Market Analysis Report by Product (Generators, Transformers, UPS, Transfer switches and switchgears, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/data-center-power-market-industry-analysis
The data center power market is driven by the increasing investments in data centers. In addition, the increasing investments in HPC systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Data Center Power Market.
Major Five Data Center Power Companies:
- ABB Ltd.
- AEG Power Solutions BV
- Cummins Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exide Technologies
Data Center Power Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Generators - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transformers - size and forecast 2020-2025
- UPS - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transfer switches and switchgears - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Data Center Power Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
