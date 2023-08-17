Data Center Power Market size to grow by USD 20.5698 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the emergence of mini data centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center power market size is set to grow by USD 20,569.77 million from 2022 to 2027. Also, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The data center power market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Active Power Solutions Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Black Box Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Control Technology Co., Cummins Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Exide Technologies, Generac Holdings Inc., Legrand SA, Panduit Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Power Market 2023-2027

Data Center Power Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center power market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Power Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

DRIVER

The emergence of mini data centers is notably driving the market growth. Mini data centers are self-contained systems engineered to accommodate up to 40 rack enclosures and feature compact cooling units, capable of managing an IT load of up to 250 kW. These condensed data centers are commonly deployed as solutions for disaster recovery in branch offices. The mounting favour for mini data centers can be attributed to the demand for economical infrastructure, the proliferation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the efficient management of edge data resources. Industry players such as Amazon Web Services have introduced mini data centers across various global locations, enhancing accessibility to cloud services. With the escalating adoption of mini data centers, the need for IT infrastructure, encompassing storage, servers, and networking solutions, is poised to increase, consequently driving a heightened requirement for dependable power supply solutions like UPS and rack PDUs during the projected timeframe. These advancements collectively contribute to fostering the market's expansion in the foreseeable future.

Focus on consolidation of data centers is a major challenge impeding the data center power market growth. Data center consolidation involves the process of reducing the size of a single facility or combining multiple facilities to achieve operational cost reductions. Enterprises opt for data center consolidation for various reasons, including market expansion through acquisitions in diverse regions. Notably, the US National Resources Defense Council highlighted that US data center operators were estimated to spend up to USD 13 billion annually on electricity by 2020. However, consolidation efforts can yield electricity cost reductions ranging from 30% to 50%. This has prompted many government agencies across the globe to shutter data centers as a means to achieve cost savings. Enterprises are also embracing data center virtualization and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to further streamline their data center landscape and curtail operational expenditures. Concurrently, certain software companies are adopting unified cloud platforms to eliminate the necessity for individual data centers. These ongoing trends are anticipated to exert a restraining influence on the global data center power market during the forecast period.

Market Trends

An increase in strategic investments and partnerships is an emerging trend propelling the growth of the market. Enterprises are increasingly pursuing strategic partnerships and collaborations with fellow market entities, including other providers of data center power components. These endeavors aim to foster product development and expand their geographic reach. Such collaborations not only facilitate the exploration of novel opportunity domains for products and services but also create revenue streams through the sale of their offerings to data center operators. For instance, the collaboration between Eaton Corporation and The Lubrizol Corporation in October 2022 to jointly develop sustainable solutions tailored for data centers and digital infrastructure. This emphasis on strategic partnerships and alliances is poised to drive substantial innovations at the product level, ultimately catalyzing heightened demand for data center power solutions during the forecast period.

Data Center Power Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Product

Generators



Transformers



UPS



Transfer Switches And Switchgears



Others

End-user

IT And Telecom



BFSI



Energy



Healthcare



Retail

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Data Center Power Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

This data center power market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (generators, transformers, ups, transfer switches and switchgear, and others), end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, energy, healthcare, and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the generators segment will be significant during the forecast period. A generator is a device that transforms mechanical energy into electrical energy, functioning as a power source for various machinery. Within data centers, generators serve as backup power supplies in cases where the primary power source fails. The selection of a generator is contingent upon factors such as the required backup duration and power capacity during instances of power outages. Enterprises should possess a comprehensive grasp of their data center's power system architecture before integrating a generator into the facility. The expansion of this segment is chiefly attributed to the growing uptake of Data Center Power components, driven by the escalating worldwide demand within the data center power industry.

Data Center Power Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center power market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center power market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the data center power market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center power market vendors

Data Center Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,569.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Active Power Solutions Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Black Box Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Control Technology Co., Cummins Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Exide Technologies, Generac Holdings Inc., Legrand SA, Panduit Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

