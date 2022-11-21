Data Center Power Market Size to Grow by USD 20569.77 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Data Center Power Market share is set to increase by USD 20569.77 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.26% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Power Market 2023-2027

Global Data Center Power Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global data center power market as a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. The super parent global IT services market cover companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The global internet services and infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. It excludes companies offering software products. The global internet services and infrastructure market also includes IT security services and cloud computing services.

Global Data Center Power Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Data Center Power Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Data Center Power Market– Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Data Center Power Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Data Center Power Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Data Center Power Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the Global Data Center Power Market compared to other regions. 29% growth will originate from North America . One of the main causes of the market growth for servers and data centers in this area is the growing demand for data center power equipment. Due to escalating investments by hyper-scale cloud providers, there is an increasing requirement for servers and data centers. Increased investments by hyper-scale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and businesses that are modernizing their IT infrastructure will fuel the need for data center infrastructure in North America .

Type Segment Overview

The Global Data Center Power Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Generators, Transformers, UPS, Transfer switches and switchgear, and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - The Data Center Power Market share growth by the generator segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generators are primarily divided into three categories based on the fuel source: gas, diesel, and bi-fuel power generators. In order to lower the operating expenses of generators, businesses can choose generators based on the fuel type (gas or diesel). A UPS system can serve as an alternative to generators, however, it can only provide power for a brief period of time. However, businesses are releasing UPS systems with longer backup times, which is encouraging people to switch from generators to UPS as the latter is more affordable. During the forecast period, such advancements are anticipated to fuel the market's expansion.

Global Data Center Power Market– Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The expansion of the global data center power market is primarily driven by rising investments in data centers. Global demand for data centers is increasing, largely due to the exponential expansion in data traffic from businesses and consumers.

Numerous businesses have been forced to create their own data centers or choose colocation data centers due to the large amounts of data being produced. There will be a demand for effective data center power components due to the opening of new data centers and investments in upcoming facilities.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The expansion of the global data center power market will be fueled by rising investments in HPC systems. Scientific and technical applications are the main uses for HPC (high-performance computing) equipment. Compared to general-purpose computers, they conduct computations at a higher level. HPC requires highly configured servers and data centers that can handle compute-intensive workloads in order to accomplish these calculations effectively.

In order to operate and give end customers better service, data center operators must install data center power components. As a result, the growing utilization of HPC data centers will drive demand for data center power components over the projection period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The issue of UPS battery failure is a significant obstacle to the expansion of the global data center power market. UPS systems are used in data centers as dependable and cost-effective power backup solutions. However, older UPSs may occasionally fail due to battery, metal oxide varistors (MOVs), relay, or another component failure. The failure of UPS and its batteries can result in significant data center losses and server damage.

Failures of UPS batteries pose considerable challenges for data centeroperators and result in significant financial losses for both them and their clients. It is projected that fewer of these components will be used, which will impact the global market for data center power.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Data Center Power Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Data Center Power Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Data Center Power Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Data Center Power Market Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Data Center Power Market vendors

Data Center Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20569.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Active Power Solutions Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Black Box Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Control Technology Co., Cummins Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Exide Technologies, Generac Holdings Inc., Legrand SA, Panduit Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

