Data Center Power Market to Experience Substantial Growth, Accruing USD 28.33 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Robust and Scalable Power Systems, Projects Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Data Center Power Market was worth USD 12.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to garner USD 28.33 billion in revenue by 2030, growing at 11.06% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the proliferation of digital infrastructure driven by the rising adoption of cloud services, ongoing technology integration in organizations, increasing demand for robust and scalable power systems, and the growing usage of data centers for compute-intensive workloads like AI, ML, big data analytics, and HPC, which necessitate substantial computing power and electricity consumption.

The growing utilization of data centers, backed by their efficiency, scalability, and flexibility advantages, serves as a significant driving force in expanding market share. Factors such as the widespread use of cloud services, the development of IT infrastructure, the construction of hyperscale facilities, the adoption of modular power infrastructure, increased power density, rising power consumption, and expanding demand from emerging economies, coupled with technological advancements and automation, create numerous growth opportunities. Additionally, the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability fuels the adoption of energy-efficient solutions within data centers.

Request Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/data-center-power-market-223

Data centers are designed for scalability, efficiently managing the increasing demands for data storage and processing. Ongoing innovations in energy-efficient hardware advanced cooling technologies, virtualization, and power management systems are being employed to optimize energy consumption in these facilities. To reduce power usage and minimize environmental impact, data centers are increasingly adopting energy-efficient procedures. The rising prevalence of data centers signifies the importance of maximizing energy utilization through the implementation of power management strategies, efficient cooling systems, and energy-conscious servers.

Trending Now: Huawei GreenBay, Solarvest, and CENTEXS Unveil Hyperscale Green Data Center Initiative in Borneo

In September 2023, Solarvest Borneo Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Solarvest Holdings Berhad, partnered with CENTEXS, Huawei Malaysia, and GreenBay CES Sdn Bhd to boost the hyperscale green data center industry in Borneo. The collaboration formalized a memorandum of understanding at MINTRED CONNECTS 2023 BEIJING. This strategic alliance focuses on sustainable technology, introducing a hyperscale green data center test-bed for cutting-edge solutions and a training initiative to advance industry expertise. The initiative aims to foster innovation, sustainability, and skill development in Borneo's evolving data center landscape

Inquire Before Buying This Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/data-center-power-market-223

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the data center power industry are implementing effective business tactics, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, product developments, and joint ventures, to enhance their market shares across various geographies and diversify their product offerings.

For instance, in June 2023, NTT Ltd. allocated $300 million to enhance its data center campus in Chennai, ensuring seamless connectivity with India. Occupying a sprawling 6-hectare area, this campus features two data center buildings with a combined capacity of 34.8 MW for critical IT load.

Key players in the global data center power market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton

Fujitsu Ltd

General Electric

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

NTT Limited

ABB

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/data-center-power-market-223

Increased Utilization of Power Distribution Units to Accelerate Data Center Power Market Progress

Based on product, the market is segmented into uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution units (PDU), and battery monitoring equipment. The power distribution units (PDUs) segment has witnessed prominent growth in the data center power market and is slated to observe steady expansion over the review timeline. This growth is driven by the increasing utilization of PDUs across various applications, including software as a service (SaaS), high-performance computing, online gaming, and online media streaming.

Rising Demand for Data Warehouses to Support Data Center Power Market Expansion

Based on end-users, the market is classified into IT & telecommunications, healthcare, retail, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and others. The IT and telecommunications segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising demand for data warehouses to manage vast volumes of information. Furthermore, this segment is expanding swiftly as a result of the increasing number of IT and telecommunication component providers establishing extensive data center infrastructure to cope with the escalating data volumes.

Escalating Need for Sustainable and Adaptable Power Infrastructure to Boost Data Center Power Market Development

The mounting demand for sustainable and adaptable power infrastructure is a key driving factor for market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud computing and the construction of data centers are accelerating this growth. The burgeoning data growth and the imperative to enhance data center performance are fueling the need for scalable and sustainable solutions. Data centers are adopting various strategies, including energy-efficient servers, cooling systems, and power management techniques, to reduce power consumption while maintaining performance. With the exponential growth in demand for digital services, data centers must rapidly expand their operations, making scalable power infrastructure essential for accommodating growth without compromising performance.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/223

Robust Regulatory Framework in North America to Propel Data Center Power Market Growth

North America leads the global data center power market due to its robust regulatory framework aimed at reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption. This has spurred the adoption of efficient power management solutions, digital technologies, and scalable infrastructure for handling and storing vast data volumes. The proliferation of advanced tech like AI and IoT has resulted in increased investments in critical infrastructure sectors, including transportation, supply chains, digital ecosystems, and sustainability, driving market growth.

Data center providers in North America are actively exploring integration with the smart grid through advanced metering, demand-responsive software, and intelligent control systems. These initiatives empower data centers to manage energy consumption effectively and enhance network stability. The region's focus on energy efficiency and emissions reduction, driven by regulations and policies, aligns with sustainable development goals, boosts operational efficiency, and ensures reliable power supply for data centers.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.kingsresearch.com/data-center-power-market-223

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of the Global Data Center Power Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global Data Center Power Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Data Center Power Market, By Product

Chapter 7 Global Data Center Power Market, By End-User

Chapter 8 Global Data Center Power Market, By Geography

Chapter 9 North America

Chapter 10 Europe

Chapter 11 Asia Pacific

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 13 Latin America

Chapter 14 Global Data Center Power Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

15.1Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Financial Overview

15.1.3 Product Benchmarking

15.1.4 Recent Developments

15.1.5 Winning Imperatives

15.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.1.7 Threat from competition

15.1.8 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Delta Electronics, Inc.

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Financial Overview

15.2.3 Product Benchmarking

15.2.4 Recent Developments

15.2.5 Winning Imperatives

15.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.2.7 Threat from competition

15.2.8 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Eaton

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Financial Overview

15.3.3 Product Benchmarking

15.3.4 Recent Developments

15.3.5 Winning Imperatives

15.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.3.7 Threat from competition

15.3.8 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Fujitsu Ltd

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Financial Overview

15.4.3 Product Benchmarking

15.4.4 Recent Developments

15.4.5 Winning Imperatives

15.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.4.7 Threat from competition

15.4.8 SWOT Analysis

15.5 General Electric

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Financial Overview

15.5.3 Product Benchmarking

15.5.4 Recent Developments

15.5.5 Winning Imperatives

15.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.5.7 Threat from competition

15.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued……

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/data-center-power-market-223

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Kings Research