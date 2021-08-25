Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market from Electrical Components & Equipment Industry to Record 9.31% CAGR during 2021-2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The report identifies the growing construction of data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, improper design of data centers, an increase in compactness of IT equipment, and issues related to adaptability are few factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.

The Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market is segmented by Deployment (In-row cooling and In-rack cooling) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The in-row cooling deployment segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market. In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Australia are the key markets for data center precision air conditioning in the region.

The data center precision air conditioning market covers the following areas:

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Sizing

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Forecast

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AAON Inc.

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.

Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania

Data Aire Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

In-row cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

In-rack cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

