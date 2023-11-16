Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2024 to 2028; The rising demand for effective cooling solutions to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center precision air conditioning market is expected to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by deployment (in-row cooling, in-rack cooling, and centralized), product (CRAC units and CRAH units), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market 2024-2028
The rising demand for effective cooling solutions is a key factor driving market growth. The lack of power is having an impact on many countries around the world. The Tier 4 data centers are fitted with the latest technologies that give them an uptime of about 99.99%. New innovative cooling solutions that can adjust to harsh weather conditions have been developed due to technical progress.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the data center precision air conditioning market: AAON Inc., Aermec S.p.A., Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Ltd., CONTEG spol sro, CSPM SDN BHD, Daikin Industries Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hidem Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kaltra GmbH, Lennox International Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., STULZ GmbH, and Vertiv Holdings Co.
  • Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 9.34% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • Economizer-based precision cooling is a major trend in the market.
  • Economizer-based cooling, which is highly suitable for data centers operating in colder regions, is a free cooling method.
  • In addition, water-saving devices may be used to reduce the running time of the compressors and the use of the pumps. This economizer is used in conjunction with the Cooling Tower, Heat Exchanger, or Dry Cooler.

Significant Challenge

  • Consolidation of data centers is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
  • There are many reasons for enterprises to consider data center consolidation projects, including cost reduction and acquisition of enterprises.
  • However, the growth of the precision air conditioning market can be negatively affected by the consolidation and reduction of the number of data centers as a result of the increase in data center virtualization.

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth of the in-row cooling segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The deployment of an in-row cooling coil is made up of a heat exchanger. The shifting preference toward in-row cooling, owing to high-density IT requirements, will drive data center precision air conditioning (AC) market growth. Moreover, increased investments in India's data centers are driving the growth of the segment for in-row cooling solutions.

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 1.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.34

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
