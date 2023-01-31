Data center rack market: Growth opportunities led by Belden Inc, Black Box Corp, and Chatsworth Products Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market size is forecast to increase by USD 1628.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.25%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing investments in data centers, the growth of Big Data analytics, and emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers.

The market is segmented by type (server rack and network rack), product specification (medium, large, and small), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Server rack and Network rack)

Server rack: The growing need from businesses for servers and storage equipment to support important trends like Big Data analytics is one of the main factors driving the server rack market segment's growth. To support extremely rapid processing rates and large amounts of data efficiently, there is an increasing demand for the development of highly efficient server systems. This would increase investments in Big Data analytics. As a result, there would be a greater need for servers and storage devices. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud-based services is another significant element driving the expansion of the server rack market. Due to the growing popularity of the cloud model, the number of server units installed has increased significantly which will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also analyses the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this data center rack market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center rack market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data center rack market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center rack market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center rack market vendors

Data Center Rack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1628.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Specification



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global data center rack market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global data center rack market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Specification Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Specification Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Server rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Server rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Server rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Server rack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Server rack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Network rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Network rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Network rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Network rack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Network rack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Specification

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product Specification - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product Specification - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Specification

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product Specification



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product Specification

7.3 Medium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Medium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Medium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Medium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Medium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Large - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Large - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Large - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Large - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Large - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Small - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Small - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Small - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Small - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Small - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product Specification

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product Specification ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Belden Inc.

Exhibit 112: Belden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Belden Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Belden Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Belden Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Belden Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 117: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 122: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 127: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 131: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 134: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Legrand SA

Exhibit 151: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Legrand SA - Key news



Exhibit 154: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Legrand SA - Segment focus

12.12 nVent Electric Plc

Exhibit 156: nVent Electric Plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: nVent Electric Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: nVent Electric Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: nVent Electric Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Panduit Corp.

Exhibit 165: Panduit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Panduit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Panduit Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Rittal GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 168: Rittal GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Rittal GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Rittal GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.16 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 171: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 172: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 174: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 176: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

