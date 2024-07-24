Data Center Rack Market size is set to grow by USD 2.07 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing investments in data centers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center rack market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.66% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in data centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing need for edge computing. However, increasing focus on data center consolidation poses a challenge. Key market players include Belden Inc., Black Box Ltd., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center rack market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Server rack and Network rack), Product Specification (Medium, Large, and Small), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Belden Inc., Black Box Ltd., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global data center rack market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of edge computing. Edge computing, a model that processes IoT device-generated data at the network edge, is gaining popularity with the proliferation of Internet-connected devices. By 2024, IDC projects that 157 zettabytes of data will be generated globally, with 20% originating at the edge. Real-time processing needs for emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart city solutions demand ultra-low latency data processing, which edge computing facilitates by processing data closer to the source. Additionally, edge computing mitigates bandwidth and cost challenges by reducing the necessity to send all data to the cloud, optimizing bandwidth usage, and reducing costs. Furthermore, edge computing addresses sustainability and efficiency concerns by locally processing data, minimizing the need for cloud data transmission, and diminishing overall energy footprints. Industries such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and healthcare are rapidly adopting edge computing solutions to unlock new use cases, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate customer experiences. With the commercial deployment of 5G technology, the market for data center racks is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

The Data Center Rack market is witnessing significant trends in 2023. Damage and risks to data are top concerns, leading to increased demand for modular racks from NetRack and others. Online payment systems in digital banking require robust data center solutions, driving investments. Containerization, microservices, and blockchain technologies are transforming computing space. Mobile broadband and cloud services are expanding the market, requiring optimization and network services. Integrated power and cooling solutions are essential for high-density data centers. Mega facilities projects in the dataintensive sector continue to drive demand for specialized enclosures, server brands, and hardware. Ventilation and cable management are crucial for server density. Data center optimization and networking devices are key focus areas for businesses.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing concept where companies utilize virtualized computing resources over the Internet. Notable IaaS providers include DigitalOcean, Linode, Rackspace, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Metapod, Microsoft Azure, and Google Compute Engine. The expanding IaaS market is leading to data center consolidation. This involves merging or reducing the scale of data center facilities to decrease operating costs and control emissions. Software companies like Box, Salesforce, Tableau, and SAP are moving towards common cloud platforms, reducing the need for individual data centers. Storage virtualization is essential for storing and processing information, reducing the need for additional storage infrastructure and offering high-availability services. Virtualization increases input and output streams through resource pooling from multiple storage devices, managed via a data management console. However, the efficiency of storage components decreases due to increased IO operations per second. Enterprises must plan for storage efficiency and capacity before implementing virtualization features. Data center consolidation results in fewer investments in new data center establishments due to the growing number of tier-3 and tier-4 data centers globally. This trend decreases demand for data center components, negatively impacting sales and reducing the data center footprint worldwide. Despite the challenges, data center consolidation requires expertise, time, and carries risks. The shrinking data center market may hinder the growth of the global data center rack market during the forecast period.

Data Centers are essential for businesses to store, manage, and access their digital assets. Colocation services allow companies to rent computing space in a Data Center, but challenges arise due to data center whitespace limitations. Server density is increasing with the adoption of high-density servers, specialized enclosures, and hyperscale data centers. Data center investments require optimization through network services, cooling systems, and cable management. Server brands, ventilation, and cooling systems are crucial for high-performance computing, mission-critical applications, and cloud technologies. Geographic regions, IT budgets, and IT infrastructure demand data center racks, servers, switches, and cables that support high-density servers and efficient power consumption. Data-intensive sectors like online shopping, cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, social networks, and hyperscale data centers require specialized solutions. Business continuity and edge computing add to the complexity. Power consumption, efficiency, and data traffic are key concerns. Data Center Racks play a vital role in managing these challenges, ensuring a reliable and efficient IT infrastructure.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This data center rack market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Server rack

1.2 Network rack Product Specification 2.1 Medium

2.2 Large

2.3 Small Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Server rack- The server rack market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for servers and storage devices from enterprises to support business trends such as Big Data analytics. Big Data analytics involves analyzing large and varied data sets to identify patterns and trends, necessitating the development of efficient server systems for fast processing and extensive data management. This, in turn, increases investments in Big Data analytics and creates a need for integrating High Performance Computing (HPC) with Big Data analytics. The demand for server infrastructure has grown significantly in the past five years and is expected to continue at a steady pace. This growth is driven by the expansion of data centers, colocation data centers, and HDCs, as well as technology upgrade cycles. The evolution of HPC architecture has led to the management of large amounts of unstructured and structured data, which requires high-throughput and high-availability storage devices and servers. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services has resulted in a significant increase in the number of server units required for cloud infrastructure. Server virtualization, which transforms one server into multiple isolated services, is a trend among large enterprises to increase productivity, centralize management, and cut costs. Virtualization eliminates server sprawl and makes better use of server resources, but it also increases the need for switches and routers to connect multiple users to a single server. In summary, the server rack market is growing due to the increasing demand for servers and storage devices for Big Data analytics, the expansion of data centers, technology upgrade cycles, the adoption of cloud services, and server virtualization. The need for efficient and high-capacity server systems, as well as the increasing number of server units required for cloud infrastructure, will drive the growth of the server rack market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Data Center Rack PDU Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient power distribution solutions in data centers. Concurrently, the Data Center Rack Market in Saudi Arabia is expanding rapidly, fueled by the nation's digital transformation initiatives and investments in IT infrastructure. Additionally, the global Data Center Server Market is witnessing robust growth due to the surge in data generation, cloud computing adoption, and the need for enhanced server performance and scalability. These trends underscore the critical role of data center infrastructure in the evolving digital landscape.

Research Analysis

The Data Center Rack market encompasses the demand for rack solutions in data centers, colocation facilities, and other IT infrastructure environments. Data center whitespace is a critical consideration in the market, as server density continues to increase due to data center optimization and the adoption of high-density data center designs. Data center investments are driving growth in the market, with a focus on network services, ventilation, cable management, and cooling systems to ensure efficient and reliable IT infrastructure. Cloud technologies are also fueling demand for data center racks, as more companies move their IT operations to the cloud. The market includes data centers, servers, switches, cables, storage, and cooling systems, among other components. Data center rack solutions provide computing space for servers, switches, and other IT equipment, and are essential for managing the complex IT infrastructure required in today's digital economy.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Rack Market encompasses the demand for rack infrastructure in data centers, colocation facilities, and other IT environments. Data center whitespace is a significant driver, with increasing server density leading to higher demand for efficient rack solutions. Data center investments continue to grow, fueled by the dataintensive sector, including online shopping, cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, social networks, and hyperscale data centers. Network services, cooling, and power consumption are key considerations, with specialized enclosures, ventilation, and cable management essential for optimizing computing space. High-density servers and modular racks, such as NetRack, are popular solutions for maximizing IT infrastructure efficiency. Geographic regions, IT budgets, and business continuity plans also impact market trends. Additionally, emerging technologies like edge computing, high-performance computing, and cloud technologies require specialized rack infrastructure. Power consumption and cooling efficiency are critical factors, with integrated power and cooling systems gaining popularity. Data traffic, mission-critical applications, and risks, such as damage and business disruption, further emphasize the importance of reliable rack infrastructure. Other factors include server brands, storage, switches, cables, and hardware, as well as emerging trends like containerization, microservices, blockchain, mobile broadband, and mega facilities projects.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Server Rack



Network Rack

Product Specification

Medium



Large



Small

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio