Data Center Rack Market Size to Reach Revenues of $1.9 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Investment in over 450 new and expansion projects aided in strong growth of the data center rack market in 2019. In terms of shipment, 45U-47U contributed to around 26% of the overall rack shipment in 2019. Colocation data center dominated the market with around 75% share in rack shipment. OCP-Ready facilities and Open19 is aiding in the growth of Open Rack Architecture across data centers worldwide. The US dominated the global market with revenue share of around 37%, followed by China and Western European countries.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, rack size, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Data Center Rack Market – Segmentation

Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as both servers and network cabinets. Wall-mount cabinets, seismic cabinets, cabinets with integrated cooling are the several types offered in the market.

The demand for taller rack architecture is growing among enterprise customers. Several colocation operators in North America have equipped their facilities with 42U along with 45U and 52U racks. 42U dominate the market as they are commonly used industry-standard racks.

have equipped their facilities with 42U along with 45U and 52U racks. 42U dominate the market as they are commonly used industry-standard racks. In 2019, data center investment was dominated by colocation providers, while the contribution from enterprise data centers declined with service providers mostly shifting from traditional greenfield deployments to modular deployments. The adoption of racks in colocation facilities varies from a few hundred to over 5,000.

Data Center Rack Market by Product

Rack Enclosures

Accessories

Data Center Rack Market by Size

Below 42U

42U

45­­–47U

48U

Other Units

Data Center Rack Market by End-users

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Data Center Rack Market – Dynamics

Data center construction is increasing significantly worldwide. These data centers, however, are mostly restricted to urban locations and significant areas such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted high investments, and more data centers are planned for 2020 and 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices by businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to a demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process the information on par with major cities. This in turn, will boost demand in the global data center rack market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Adoption of Open-rack Architecture

Increased Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions

Rising Investment by Colocation Providers

Growing Adoption of Modular Data Center Solutions

Data Center Rack Market – Geography

North America is among the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. Organizations in this region are currently involved in building high- performance computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. North America has always been a strong driver for the global data center market, with many recent activities targeting the construction of hyperscale facilities with over 20 MW of power capacity. The major market challenges are power consumption, carbon emission, and increased water usage by data centers for cooling.

Data Center Rack Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland

Nordics

Denmark



Finland & Iceland

&

Netherlands



Sweden

Central Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Countries

Africa

South Africa



Morocco



Other Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



Indonesia



Other Countries

Prominent Key Vendors

Eaton

HPE

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

Black Box Network Services

Belden

Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

Cisco

Crenlo (Emcor)

Chatsworth Products

Cannon Technologies

C&F Group

Conteg

Canovate

Dataracks

Delta Power Solutions

Fujitsu

Great Lakes Case and Cabinet

IBM

Oracle

Panduit

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Retex

Rahi Systems

StarTech

Schroff (Nvent)

Tripp Lite

Usystems

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

