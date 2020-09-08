Data Center Rack Market Size to Reach Revenues of $1.9 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center rack market report.
Sep 08, 2020, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Investment in over 450 new and expansion projects aided in strong growth of the data center rack market in 2019.
- In terms of shipment, 45U-47U contributed to around 26% of the overall rack shipment in 2019.
- Colocation data center dominated the market with around 75% share in rack shipment.
- OCP-Ready facilities and Open19 is aiding in the growth of Open Rack Architecture across data centers worldwide.
- The US dominated the global market with revenue share of around 37%, followed by China and Western European countries.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, rack size, end-users, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 26 other vendors
Data Center Rack Market – Segmentation
- Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as both servers and network cabinets. Wall-mount cabinets, seismic cabinets, cabinets with integrated cooling are the several types offered in the market.
- The demand for taller rack architecture is growing among enterprise customers. Several colocation operators in North America have equipped their facilities with 42U along with 45U and 52U racks. 42U dominate the market as they are commonly used industry-standard racks.
- In 2019, data center investment was dominated by colocation providers, while the contribution from enterprise data centers declined with service providers mostly shifting from traditional greenfield deployments to modular deployments. The adoption of racks in colocation facilities varies from a few hundred to over 5,000.
Data Center Rack Market by Product
- Rack Enclosures
- Accessories
Data Center Rack Market by Size
- Below 42U
- 42U
- 45–47U
- 48U
- Other Units
Data Center Rack Market by End-users
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Data Center Rack Market – Dynamics
Data center construction is increasing significantly worldwide. These data centers, however, are mostly restricted to urban locations and significant areas such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted high investments, and more data centers are planned for 2020 and 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices by businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to a demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process the information on par with major cities. This in turn, will boost demand in the global data center rack market.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Adoption of Open-rack Architecture
- Increased Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions
- Rising Investment by Colocation Providers
- Growing Adoption of Modular Data Center Solutions
Data Center Rack Market – Geography
North America is among the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. Organizations in this region are currently involved in building high- performance computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. North America has always been a strong driver for the global data center market, with many recent activities targeting the construction of hyperscale facilities with over 20 MW of power capacity. The major market challenges are power consumption, carbon emission, and increased water usage by data centers for cooling.
Data Center Rack Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Finland & Iceland
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Central Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Countries
- Middle East
- GCC
- Other Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Other Countries
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Other Countries
Prominent Key Vendors
- Eaton
- HPE
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- Rittal
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- Black Box Network Services
- Belden
- Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment
- Cisco
- Crenlo (Emcor)
- Chatsworth Products
- Cannon Technologies
- C&F Group
- Conteg
- Canovate
- Dataracks
- Delta Power Solutions
- Fujitsu
- Great Lakes Case and Cabinet
- IBM
- Oracle
- Panduit
- Prism Enclosures
- Rack Solutions
- Retex
- Rahi Systems
- StarTech
- Schroff (Nvent)
- Tripp Lite
- Usystems
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
