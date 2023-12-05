Data center rack market to grow by USD 1628.53 million | Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc. and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market size is forecast to increase by USD 1628.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.25%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing investments in data centers, the growth of Big Data analytics, and emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Rack Market

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by type (server rack and network rack), product specification (medium, large, and small), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Server rack and Network rack)

Server rack: The growing need from businesses for servers and storage equipment to support important trends like Big Data analytics is one of the main factors driving the server rack market segment's growth. To support extremely rapid processing rates and large amounts of data efficiently, there is an increasing demand for the development of highly efficient server systems. This would increase investments in Big Data analytics. As a result, there would be a greater need for servers and storage devices. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud-based services is another significant element driving the expansion of the server rack market. Due to the growing popularity of the cloud model, the number of server units installed has increased significantly which will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also analyses the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the data center rack market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample.

Related Reports:

Coding and Marking Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The coding and marking equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,352.38 million.

Motors and Drives Services Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The motors and drives services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,500.27 million.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this data center rack market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center rack market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data center rack market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center rack market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center rack market vendors

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Product Specification Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio