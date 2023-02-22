Data Center Rack Market to Reach $9.5 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in popularity of server virtualization & remote control, and increase in adoption of data center rack technology across enterprises to enhance the operation & productivity drive the global data center rack market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Data Center Rack Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Rack Type (Cabinets/ Enclosed Racks, Open Frame Rack), by Data Center Size (Large Data Centers, Small and Mid-sized Data Centers), by Rack Height (42U and Below, 43U up to 52U, Above 52U), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global data center rack industry generated $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rise in popularity of server virtualization & remote control, and increase in adoption of data center rack technology across enterprises to enhance the operation & productivity drive the global data center rack market. However , improper power management, UPS battery failures, and data security , restrict the market growth. On the other hand, stringent security requirement and increase in demand for more compact and scalable server types will present new growth opportunities for the global graphene electronics market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted the data center rack market , as data center rack technologies helped enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand data storage.

as data center rack technologies helped enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand data storage. Moreover, the pandemic was opportunistic for the data center rack market forecast , as organizations across the globe adopted data center rack to enable their business objective during work from home initiatives.

as organizations across the globe adopted data center rack to enable their business objective during work from home initiatives. On the other hand, the demand for data center rack services decreased in some nations. For instance, in the Middle East , the simultaneous effects of COVID-19 and significant drops in oil prices had a variety of economic consequences throughout the Gulf region. They significantly provoked the demand shock of a hydrocarbon industry, which reduced the demand for data center rack service in the region.

, the simultaneous effects of COVID-19 and significant drops in oil prices had a variety of economic consequences throughout the Gulf region. They significantly provoked the demand shock of a hydrocarbon industry, which reduced the demand for data center rack service in the region. However, surge in investments in data analytics, rise in adoption of AI and ML, advent of autonomous vehicles & drones, and rise in need for tracking real-time information are expected to boost the data center rack market trends in the post-pandemic.

The cabinets/enclosed racks segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period:

On the basis of rack type, the cabinets/enclosed racks segment contributed to the largest share of around two-thirds of the global data center rack market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in prominence of data center racks and cabinets as essential components of the IT infrastructure of business.

The solution segment to rule the roost:

Based on component, the solution segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global data center rack market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is due to advances in technologies enabling data center rack to transform industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and others. However, the service segment is projected to witness highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The adoption of data center rack services enhances software implementation, maximize the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimize the deployment cost and risks. These factors are projected to fuel the segment's growth.

Procure Complete Report (503 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

The 42U and below segment to dominate the market during the forecast period:

In terms of rack height, the 42U and below segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global data center rack market in 2021, and is expected to maintain progressive growth during the forecast period. It is compatible with a wide variety of servers and rack-mountable networking equipment, which drives the segment. However, the 43U up to 52U segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Due to rising space of organization, rack sizes have increased to accommodate a greater number of racks.

North America region garnered the major share in 2021:

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global data center rack market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The rising investment in advanced technologies such as data center rack to improve business and costumer experience are anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities for the data center rack market in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology that propel the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players:

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Fujitsu

Black Box

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

