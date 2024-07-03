Data Center Rack PDU Market size is set to grow by USD 983.8 million from 2024-2028, Increasing investments in data center construction boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center rack PDU market size is estimated to grow by USD 983.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in data center construction is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers. However, increased power consumption in racks poses a challenge. Key market players include Black Box Ltd., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., DigiPower Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Panduit Corp., Schleifenbauer Products BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center rack PDU market 2024-2028

Data Center Rack PDU Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 983.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and Italy Key companies profiled Black Box Ltd., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., DigiPower Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Panduit Corp., Schleifenbauer Products BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market Driver

The Smart Revolution's data generation surge is driving the need for more hyper-scale data centers. Notable providers like Amazon, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Telekom Malaysia are constructing these centers, receiving approvals in Malaysia and other regions. These data centers will empower cloud services and digital adoption, increasing the demand for rack PDUs. Equinix's entry into Europe, APAC, and the Amerasian markets with hyperscale data centers further expands this need. Consequently, the global data center rack PDU market will experience growth during the forecast period.

The Data Center Rack PDUs market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient power management solutions. Data centers require large amounts of power to operate, and PDUs help distribute and manage this power to various equipment. The trend towards more compact and modular data center designs has boosted the demand for rack PDUs. Additionally, the rise of edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the need for remote power management capabilities, further fueling market growth. Companies are investing in advanced features such as power metering, monitoring, and automation to optimize energy usage and reduce costs. Overall, the Data Center Rack PDUs market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The data center rack PDU market faces challenges due to the increasing power demands and the risks associated with intelligent rack PDUs. With the growth in data center establishments and the voluminous power consumption, the need for robust power distribution solutions becomes crucial. Intelligent rack PDUs, while offering monitoring capabilities, are subject to device failures due to metering component malfunctions. This puts data center operations at risk and could lead to costly server and storage device failures. Despite their fail-safe design and long lifecycles, more robust solutions are required to address the escalating power demands and ensure uninterrupted operations.

The Data Center Rack PDUs market faces several challenges. Costs are a significant concern, with high demand for affordable and efficient power distribution units. Consumption patterns also pose challenges, as data centers require constant power and cooling. Additionally, the need for scalability and flexibility is crucial, as data center requirements continue to evolve. Security is another challenge, as PDUs must be protected against unauthorized access and potential cyber threats. Lastly, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency measures adds complexity to power management in data centers.

Segment Overview

This data center rack PDU market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Non-intelligent rack PDU

1.2 Intelligent rack PDU Type 2.1 Colocation

2.2 Hosting Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-intelligent rack PDU- The data center rack PDU market is experiencing growth, particularly in the shipment of basic rack PDUs. This is due to their space-saving and cost-effective benefits for power delivery to rack equipment. The increasing adoption of cloud computing by SMEs and their shift to colocation facilities are driving this growth. SMEs contribute significantly to retail colocation market revenue, which offers power infrastructure, cooling solutions, and security. Basic rack PDUs are favored due to the high costs and operational benefits of colocation space.

Research Analysis

The Data Center Rack PDUs (Power Distribution Units) market plays a crucial role in the digitalization of various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and IT services. These intelligent PDUs ensure optimal operation of electronic devices such as servers and network switches in data centers and Agile Data Centers. They offer monitoring capabilities for alarm thresholds and cooling systems, enabling the efficient management of digital traffic, especially mobile data traffic and IoT platforms. Cloud-based services and high-speed networks require reliable power distribution, making PDUs an essential component. Cooling systems in data centers are vital for the optimal operation of servers and other IT equipment. Cloud Computing and Digitalization have led to an increase in the demand for remote access to data centers, further emphasizing the importance of advanced PDUs with smart features like Intelligent PDUs and Smart PDUs.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Rack PDUs (Power Distribution Units) market encompasses the supply and demand for power management solutions in data centers. These systems distribute electrical power to various IT equipment in a rack, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, colocation, and the growing demand for high-density computing. Advanced features such as remote monitoring, automatic transfer switches, and energy metering are becoming essential in modern data centers. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising need for reliable and efficient power management solutions. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning technologies in PDUs is expected to further drive market growth. The market landscape is diverse, with various types of PDUs available, including basic, metered, and monitored units. The market is also witnessing the emergence of modular and containerized PDUs, catering to the needs of large-scale data centers. Overall, the Data Center Rack PDUs market is a dynamic and evolving space, driven by technological advancements and the growing demand for efficient power management solutions.

